LinkedIn and CLEAR Continue to Expand Digital Safety and Launch Free Identity Verification to Mexico's LinkedIn Users

CLEAR verification is now available to LinkedIn users across the U.S., Canada & Mexico

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn , the world's largest professional network, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced they are again expanding digital safety and trust by empowering LinkedIn members in Mexico to verify their identity with CLEAR for free. From the LinkedIn app, LinkedIn members can confirm their identity through the CLEAR Verified platform and add a visible indicator to their LinkedIn profile showing the member's identity has been verified by CLEAR. Starting this month, LinkedIn's 20+ million Mexico-based members will have the option to verify their identity with CLEAR in English or Spanish using their official ID and a selfie. To verify your identity with CLEAR, click here .

Earlier this year, CLEAR and LinkedIn launched free identity verification to LinkedIn's 228 million members in the U.S. and Canada . The partnership between CLEAR and LinkedIn provides consumers and businesses with additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and that their identity is authentically represented on LinkedIn. For more information, click here .

"I'm pleased to announce our partnership with CLEAR. This new feature helps add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to your LinkedIn experience – that the people and companies you engage with are real and their identity is authentically represented. Best of all, this is free to LinkedIn members in Mexico," said Martha Cuevas, Sales Director at LinkedIn Hispanic Latin America.

"Identity is foundational to building trust online," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We're proud to continue expanding this great partnership and to help LinkedIn members across North America build genuine connections online with confidence."

LinkedIn is part of a growing network of CLEAR Verified business partners across healthcare, hospitality, rental car, sports, entertainment and more that leverage CLEAR's identity technology to provide trusted and seamless experiences – totally for free – to their customers. The CLEAR Verified platform powers safer experiences for our partners' customers and unlocks a better way to live, work, and travel. New users can simply enroll once to verify anywhere in our CLEAR Verified network.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the largest professional network in the world. It is present in more than 200 countries and has more than 930 million users, of which more than 20 million are Mexican. The platform helps connect the world's professionals with job opportunities and transform the way companies hire, market and sell. LinkedIn's vision is to create economic opportunity for all users of the labor market.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 17 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

