LinkedIn and CLEAR Continue to Expand Digital Safety and Launch Free Identity Verification to Mexico's LinkedIn Users

News provided by

CLEAR

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CLEAR verification is now available to LinkedIn users across the U.S., Canada & Mexico

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced they are again expanding digital safety and trust by empowering LinkedIn members in Mexico to verify their identity with CLEAR for free. From the LinkedIn app, LinkedIn members can confirm their identity through the CLEAR Verified platform and add a visible indicator to their LinkedIn profile showing the member's identity has been verified by CLEAR. Starting this month, LinkedIn's 20+ million Mexico-based members will have the option to verify their identity with CLEAR in English or Spanish using their official ID and a selfie. To verify your identity with CLEAR, click here.

Earlier this year, CLEAR and LinkedIn launched free identity verification to LinkedIn's 228 million members in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership between CLEAR and LinkedIn provides consumers and businesses with additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and that their identity is authentically represented on LinkedIn. For more information, click here.

"I'm pleased to announce our partnership with CLEAR. This new feature helps add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to your LinkedIn experience – that the people and companies you engage with are real and their identity is authentically represented. Best of all, this is free to LinkedIn members in Mexico," said Martha Cuevas, Sales Director at LinkedIn Hispanic Latin America.

"Identity is foundational to building trust online," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We're proud to continue expanding this great partnership and to help LinkedIn members across North America build genuine connections online with confidence."

LinkedIn is part of a growing network of CLEAR Verified business partners across healthcare, hospitality, rental car, sports, entertainment and more that leverage CLEAR's identity technology to provide trusted and seamless experiences – totally for free – to their customers. The CLEAR Verified platform powers safer experiences for our partners' customers and unlocks a better way to live, work, and travel. New users can simply enroll once to verify anywhere in our CLEAR Verified network.

About LinkedIn
LinkedIn is the largest professional network in the world. It is present in more than 200 countries and has more than 930 million users, of which more than 20 million are Mexican. The platform helps connect the world's professionals with job opportunities and transform the way companies hire, market and sell. LinkedIn's vision is to create economic opportunity for all users of the labor market.

ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 17 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

SOURCE CLEAR

Also from this source

CLEAR and Buffalo Niagara International Airport Announce New Lanes at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

RESERVE powered by CLEAR Hits Major Milestone of 5 Million Reservations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.