LinkShadow Honored With 'Most Innovative - Threat Hunting' Award by Cyber Defense Magazine

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow - Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics proudly announced that it has been honored with yet another prestigious award. The recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is in the "Most Innovative – Threat Hunting" category presented at the Annual Cyber Defense Global Awards 2019 and announced at the IPEXPO 2019, UK. This award followed immediately after the "User & Entity Behavioral Analytics Security Solution Provider of the Year" award by Cyber Security Breakthrough.

"Two consecutive recognitions in a month is indeed exciting and we are delighted to receive this appreciation and to have shared this unique platform with many other major infosec players internationally," commented Fadi Sharaf, Sales Director, LinkShadow. "As cyber threats evolve and become more complex, it is inevitable that enterprises adopt a strong cyber strategy to attain cybersecurity resilience, in real time. With LinkShadow, we aim to deliver to our customers best-in-class threat hunting capabilities powered by intense and extensive machine learning algorithms."

LinkShadow's dynamic platform empowers security teams to gain maximum insights through its core features such as Behavioral Analytics, CXO Visibility, Security Synopsis and Threat Hunting. It provides top management a single-pane-of-glass view into the risk factors that can improve their defenses against advanced cyber-attacks. Threat Hunting capabilities provide an in-depth view of all activities before and after an anomaly, a detailed view into the network connections, ports and protocols in play and related anomalies as well as user behavior heat map to prevent insider attacks and privileged account compromises, thus making LinkShadow truly worthy of this recognition.

Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine said, "With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize LinkShadow as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals."

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a U.S. registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com.

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies that have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

CONTACT:

Raji John | Head of Client Services

eMediaLink

T: +971 4 279 4091

E: raji@emedialinkme.net

SOURCE LinkShadow

Related Links

http://www.linkshadow.com

