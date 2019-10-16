LinkShadow Honored With 'User & Entity Behavioral Analytics Security Solution Provider of the Year' Award in 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Program

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow, the Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics platform, today announced receiving the "User & Entity Behavioral Analytics Security Solution Provider of the Year" award by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

LinkShadow

With behavior analytics and extensive machine learning capabilities, LinkShadow, the next-generation cybersecurity analytics platform, can detect both cyber and internal threats. This dynamic technology platform helps enhance the productivity of existing security tools as well as provide a host of complementary functions that holistically create a single-pane-of-glass view into the critical challenges of organizations. Designed for businesses looking to improve their defenses against advanced cyberattacks, LinkShadow empowers security teams to gain maximum insights through multiple features catering to Behavioral Analytics, CXO Visibility, Security Synopsis and Threat Hunting.

"Investigating breaches currently is extremely inefficient due to the sheer number of tools and complexity of those tools to conduct an investigation," said Fadi Sharaf, Sales Director, LinkShadow. "LinkShadow empowers security teams with cutting-edge Threat Hunting capabilities powered by heavy and extensive Machine Learning algorithms to detect, analyze, respond, resolve and even mitigate incidents faster. We are proud to receive this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough and look forward to 'make a difference' in the security landscape of the region."

Duncan Hume, Vice President, North America, commented, "We are extremely pleased to represent LinkShadow in the region and having this unique technology on our portfolio adds immense value to our solutions offering. We will be working closely to improve the market share for LinkShadow in the region through our reseller community."

"With LinkShadow's unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats, the chance of an attacker passing through your network is virtually nonexistent," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "In a world where the threat landscape is rapidly evolving, the need for new approaches to cyber security is becoming extremely important, and LinkShadow is delivering on that need. Congratulations to the LinkShadow team on their well-deserved 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award designation."

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a U.S. registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com.

Mary Aji | Director, Marketing

StarLink

T: +971 4 2794000

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE LinkShadow

Related Links

http://www.linkshadow.com

