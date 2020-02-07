LinkShadow to Showcase Machine Learning Based Threat Analytics Technology at RSA Conference 2020

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow, Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics, announces its presence at the prestigious RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco from February 24-28.

LinkShadow offers a wide spectrum of cybersecurity solutions that focuses on how to overcome the critical challenges in this smart cyberattacks era. These products include ThreatScore Quadrant, Identity Intelligence, Asset AutoDiscovery, TrafficScene Visualizer & AttackScape Viewer, CXO Dashboards and Threat Shadow. When combined with state-of-art machine-learning capabilities, LinkShadow delivers supreme solutions which include Behavioral Analytics, Threat Intelligence, Insider Threat Management, Privileged Users Analytics, Network Security Optimization, Application Security Visibility, Risk Scoring and Prioritization, Machine Learning and Statistical Analysis and, finally, Anomaly Detection and Predictive Analytics.

At RSA Conference, LinkShadow expert teams will be sharing valuable insights on how this dynamic platform can empower organizations and help improve their defenses against advanced cyberattacks.

Duncan Hume, Vice President – USA, LinkShadow, commented that "Undoubtedly RSA Conference is the perfect platform to showcase this unique technology, and we plan to make the best of this opportunity. While you are there, meet the technical teams for a demo session and learn how LinkShadow's best-in-class threat hunting capabilities powered by intense and extensive machine learning algorithms can help organizations become cyber-resilient."

To schedule a personalized demo or fix a meeting at LinkShadow - Booth No. 5487, North Hall, register now: https://www.linkshadow.com/events/RSA-Conference

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a U.S.-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyberattacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com.

