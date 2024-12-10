LinkSquares Appoints Biju Muduli as New Chief Marketing Officer

Global Marketing Executive Brings Hypergrowth Leadership Experience to LinkSquares

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, a leader in AI-powered contract analytics and contract management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Biju Muduli as its Chief Marketing Officer. Biju brings over 20 years of global marketing experience from leading-edge technology companies. Her proven ability to align product, sales, and marketing functions has consistently driven revenue growth and enhanced market presence.

Most recently, Biju served as Chief Marketing Officer at Securonix, where she was responsible for the development, implementation and execution of marketing initiatives to drive business growth and strengthen the company's position as a leading cybersecurity company. Her previous leadership roles at Onapsis, Brightcove, Carbonite, and Dassault Systèmes further demonstrate her expertise in scaling businesses and delivering impactful results.

"We are pleased to welcome Biju to LinkSquares and our executive leadership team," said Steve McKenzie, Chief Revenue Officer, LinkSquares. "Her extensive experience in global marketing strategies for top technology companies will be key in accelerating our growth and strengthening our market position."

The appointment of Biju Muduli strengthens the LinkSquares leadership team with another esteemed SaaS leader, who has a proven track record of driving businesses and scaling marketing teams by focusing on customers and brand awareness. Biju brings more than 20 years of marketing experience — and will bring a uniquely well-rounded perspective to her role, drawing from a diverse background of leading go-to-market business functions across various industries and regions.

"Joining LinkSquares during this time of expansion is exciting," Muduli stated. "I am eager to enhance the company's visibility, strengthen our brand, and drive demand for our innovative solutions."

LinkSquares' AI-powered contract analytics platform is revolutionizing contract management, helping businesses streamline processes, reduce risk, and increase efficiency. With a focus on customer success and a clear vision for the future, LinkSquares is committed to maintaining its market leadership.

LinkSquares has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time, ranking #707. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to growth and delivering value to customers.

Additionally, LinkSquares has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the fourth year in a row, securing the #174 spot. This recognition highlights a 675% growth during the last period and underscores the trust customers place in the company's AI-powered contract analytics and management solutions.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares, Inc. unlocks the full potential of legal teams at more than 1,000 companies, including Wayfair, TIME, ProPharma, the Boston Celtics, and Commvault with purpose-built, AI-powered technology to perform, manage, and quantify all their work in one place. Legal teams rely on our all-in-one CLM and legal project management platform to manage key priorities and contracts, accelerate workflows across the business, and use data to visualize the impact of their work. Our solutions save companies hundreds of hours and millions of dollars by eliminating manual processes and driving better consistency of process, communication, and quality.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, LinkSquares is consistently recognized for being a leader in innovation, delivering results, and company growth.

