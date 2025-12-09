LinkSquares ranked #1 in G2 Winter Mid-Market Grid® for CLM

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in G2's Winter 2026 Grid for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, awarded this distinction based on genuine user feedback from its CLM Grid Report. This marks the continuation of an impressive streak, as LinkSquares has secured Leader status every quarter for the past five years.

LinkSquares Named Leader in G2's 2026 Winter Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management for 17th Consecutive Quarter

"Being named a Leader in G2's Winter 2026 Grid® Report for CLM and named #1 in the Mid-Market category is confirmation that we're solving the real-world problems that teams across a business face every day when it comes to managing their contracts," said Kellie Snyder, Chief Customer Officer at LinkSquares. "Our mission at LinkSquares is to give our customers the clarity and speed they need to automate tedious tasks and drive strategy to solve business-critical tasks – and then continue to deliver again and again and again. This recognition belongs as much to our customers as it does to us. Their feedback is the motivation behind every update we ship."

LinkSquares achieved Leader recognition through positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the CLM category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"LinkSquares has been instrumental in helping our organization streamline the management of our contracts. Their platform has not only improved our efficiency in handling contract workflows but has also made the e-signature process incredibly seamless, saving us time and reducing manual effort. The overall experience has significantly enhanced our contract lifecycle management, making it more organized and hassle-free," cites one LinkSquares' review from a Legal Director of Compliance and Operations via G2.

Highlights from the G2 2026 Winter Grid® Report for CLM:

99% of users gave LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars.

98% of users believe the product is moving in the right direction.

93% of users said they would recommend LinkSquares to others.

"Congratulations to LinkSquares on being recognized in this season's G2 Reports," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "At G2, our rankings are powered by real customer feedback—meaning this achievement reflects the authentic experiences of the people who use LinkSquares' product every day."

LinkSquares' status as a Leader in G2's Fall Grid® Report for CLM highlights the organization's commitment to delivering solutions that make a real difference. LinkSquares' purpose-built AI features and robust customer onboarding and support enable our customers to centralize their work, accelerate deal cycles, and unlock powerful data-driven insights. As a trusted partner, we empower teams across departments to accelerate deal cycles and prove their strategic business value. This recognition reflects the trust placed in the platform by a variety of business teams to streamline their work. The team continues to innovate, with a strong focus on advancing AI capabilities to further simplify and enhance the user experience.

Learn more about what real users have to say on G2's LinkSquares review page !

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

