LinkSquares Named Top 50 Software Company of 2025

LinkSquares receives top software company recognition in 2025 for its overall contributions to the software industry's growth and expertise in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market.

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has been recognized by The Software Report at #13 on the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025 list . This recognition distinguishes LinkSquares as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, driving innovation and transforming how businesses manage contracts.

The Top 50 Software Companies of 2025 list represents a diverse group of innovators leveraging the latest advancements in the software industry, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance productivity, reduce risks, and optimize essential business functions. Evaluated on their industry expertise, measurable results, and dedication to continuous innovation, award recipients like LinkSquares are forging the future of software solutions.

LinkSquares' award-winning CLM platform, powered by its advanced AI engine, LinkAI, combines predictive, generative, and agentic AI to redefine contract management. Predictive AI helps legal teams stay ahead of renewals and mitigate risks before they arise. Generative AI accelerates drafting and review with instant agreement summaries and intelligent clause recommendations. Agentic AI automates metadata extraction and validation with exceptional accuracy, empowering organizations to reduce risk, drive revenue growth, and unlock deeper insights from their contracts.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025," stated Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to solving our customers' most pressing contract management challenges through our AI-powered CLM platform. We are continuously innovating, as evidenced by the launch of our AI engine, LinkAI , and new agentic AI capabilities in 2025, which are revolutionizing how businesses approach contract management."

LinkSquares empowers teams across the business, from legal to procurement to finance to sales, to focus on strategic work by streamlining the entire contract lifecycle with advanced AI. By eliminating manual tasks, LinkSquares delivers speed, precision, and reliability, helping teams handle contracts more efficiently.

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquare s is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

