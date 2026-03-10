LinkSquares Appoints Bill Hewitt as Interim CEO

Veteran SaaS Executive Steps in to Lead Next Phase of Growth for the AI-powered CLM

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Bill Hewitt as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Hewitt brings decades of experience leading high-growth software companies. He previously served as Interim CEO of Wagepoint, MindBridge Analytics, and as President and CEO of Aternity. Earlier in his career, he was President and CEO of Exari, a CLM provider acquired by Coupa Software. Hewitt has also served on the Linksquares board, giving him deep familiarity with the company's strategy, technology, and customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill into this role," said Mike McMahon, Partner and Co-Founder of Jump Capital and Board Member at LinkSquares. "The combination of his success leading Exari combined with his dedication to LinkSquares gives us real continuity while sharpening our focus on execution as we enter this next phase of growth."

Hewitt steps into the role as LinkSquares continues to scale its platform and expand its AI capabilities, including its proprietary LinkAI engine. The company serves more than 1,000 customers and remains focused on delivering best-in-class contract intelligence, workflow automation, and customer support.

"LinkSquares is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI and legal technology," said Hewitt. "The company has built a powerful platform that helps in-house legal teams unlock the full value of their contract data. I am excited to work alongside this talented team to accelerate innovation, deepen customer relationships, and drive the next stage of growth."

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

