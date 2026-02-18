LinkSquares Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Sales Software Product

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, an industry leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards , placing #38 on the Best Sales Software Product list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards validates our mission to give our customers the clarity and speed they need to automate tedious contract management tasks and drive strategy to solve business-critical problems.

"Being named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Sales Software Product is a tremendous honor and testament to the value we deliver to our customers across their organization, from sales to legal, finance, and procurement," said Steve McKenzie, Chief Revenue Officer at LinkSquares. "This recognition underscores our commitment, especially to empowering sales teams with innovative solutions that streamline contract management and drive strategic business outcomes by significantly shortening deal cycles. We're deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and to G2 for this meaningful recognition."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including LinkSquares. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

This latest accolade joins a history of G2 recognitions, including LinkSquares' designation as a Leader in the Winter 2026 Grid® Report for CLM (status its maintained every quarter for five consecutive years), alongside its #1 ranking in the Mid-Market category. This repeated celebration highlights LinkSquares' commitment to delivering solutions that make a real difference. LinkSquares' purpose-built AI features and robust customer onboarding and support enable our customers to centralize their work, accelerate deal cycles, and unlock powerful data-driven insights. As a trusted partner, we empower teams across departments to accelerate deal cycles and prove their strategic business value. This recognition reflects the trust placed in the platform by a variety of business teams, to streamline their work. The team continues to innovate, with a strong focus on advancing AI capabilities to further simplify and enhance the user experience.

