LinkSquares Featured in The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2026

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares is proud to announce its inclusion in The Boston Globe's 2nd annual list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies ranking. This esteemed recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista, the leading global statistics portal, and industry ranking provider, highlights LinkSquares' exceptional performance and growth.

LinkSquares ranked #13 on The Boston Globe’s list of New England’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026

"Being recognized as one of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies by The Boston Globe is a testament to the value delivered to our customers by our dedicated team," said Bill Hewitt, Interim CEO of LinkSquares. "This achievement reflects our commitment to improving the contracting process through AI innovation, and continuing resilience in the evershifting CLM landscape."

The recognition was announced on New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list, which awards companies based on the organization's revenue growth, organic growth, and independence between fiscal years 2021-2024. These companies represent potential investment opportunities and indicate sectors that are thriving despite adversity. Additionally, their success stories can serve as blueprints for other businesses looking to innovate and grow in uncertain times. Thousands of companies were considered, and a minimum growth rate of 7.8% was required for inclusion.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.