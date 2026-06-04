LinkSquares Named a Leader in G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management

98% of mid-market users rated LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars, earning the highest satisfaction score in the mid-market report

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management. The recognition marks another consecutive quarter of strong customer satisfaction and market momentum for LinkSquares.

LinkSquares named Leader in G2 Summer 2026 Grid Reports for CLM

"Our customers are transforming how their legal and business teams operate, and this recognition reflects the progress they are making," said Kellie Snyder, Chief Customer Officer at LinkSquares. "With the recent launch of our Agentic AI platform, we're setting a new standard for contract management moving beyond automation to give our customers a proactive partner that accelerates contracting, surfaces deeper intelligence and drives smarter decisions across the entire lifecycle."

In the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management, LinkSquares was recognized as a Leader in both overall CLM and Mid-Market CLM categories, earning the highest satisfaction score among mid-market providers. Highlights from the reports included:

LinkSquares received a 4.7 out of 5-star rating with 427 customer reviews

98% of mid-market customers rated LinkSquares 4 or 5 stars

97% of users said the LinkSquares platform is headed in the right direction

93% of customers indicated they would recommend LinkSquares

"What I like most about LinkSquares is how it simplifies contract search and organization, saving us a lot of time. I also appreciate the centralized repository, giving better visibility across teams, helping them stay aligned without the need for back-and-forth emails. I value the strong tracking of key dates and contract status, reducing the risk of missing renewals or compliance deadlines. It's practical and doesn't make the workflow overly complicated," wrote one customer in a LinkSquares review on G2.

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to LinkSquares for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

The recognition follows continued momentum for LinkSquares and its fully Agentic AI-powered platform, which marks a shift toward contract systems that don't just store and analyze information but actively move work forward. Built from the ground up to transform contracts from static systems of record to dynamic systems of execution, LinkSquares' Agentic platform automates drafting, redlining and contract workflows in minutes. The result is organizations moving faster, surfacing critical insights and unlocking greater value from their contracts while still maintaining control over high-stakes legal decisions.

Learn more about the LinkSquares platform here.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets – delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.