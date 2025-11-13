LinkSquares Named “Contract Management Company of the Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Tech Industry

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares , a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, today announced it has been awarded "Contract Management Company of the Year" in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

LinkSquares' award-winning platform, powered by its advanced AI engine, LinkAI, combines predictive, generative, and agentic AI to redefine contract lifecycle management (CLM). Predictive AI helps legal teams stay ahead of renewals and mitigate risks before they arise. Generative AI accelerates drafting and review with instant agreement summaries and intelligent clause recommendations. Agentic AI automates metadata extraction and validation with exceptional accuracy, empowering organizations to reduce risk, drive revenue growth, and unlock deeper insights from their contracts.

Building on these capabilities, LinkSquares enhances every stage of collaboration and negotiation. AI-powered deviation detection, redline suggestions, and counterparty insights give teams greater visibility and control throughout the process. Seamless integration with tools like Microsoft Word and other business systems allows users to draft, negotiate, and finalize agreements without disrupting their existing workflows. The result is faster collaboration, stronger compliance, and more confident decision-making, reaffirming LinkSquares' leadership in legal technology innovation.

"LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management while reshaping the perception of legal teams, from being seen as a bottleneck to becoming strategic partners in driving business success. Traditional contract management tools or generic LLMs are not a one size fits all for legal documents. The result is errors along with the time investment of manually searching, editing, and creating contracts," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "From intelligent contract analysis to predictive insights, LinkSquares redefines contract lifecycle management, empowering organizations with faster, smarter, and more strategic decision-making. This intuitive platform makes contracting as quick and easy as a conversation. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Contract Management Company of the Year!'"

"We have spent over a decade helping more than 1,000 organizations implement CLM across different industries and contract profiles. Enhancing our platform with AI has been the next evolution in the process, and it is transforming how in-house teams handle contracts, enabling faster reviews and streamlining processes," said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this important recognition. Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and when they succeed, we succeed. We'll continue to evolve our technology along with the needs of legal contract management, empowering teams to achieve greater strategic value and spend more time focused on their clients."

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world's most complex and robust industries. With features like AI-powered research, document automation, and digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world's most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today. Contract Management Company of the Year is an annual award reserved for a company that delivers the most innovative and effective technology solution for managing, automating, and optimizing the entire journey of the contract lifecycle.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquare is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

