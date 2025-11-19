LinkSquares Ranked 235th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 346% Revenue Growth to expanded platform capabilities and continued trust from customer base.

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares today announced it ranked #235 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. LinkSquares grew 346% during this period.

LinkSquares' CEO, Chris Combs, attributes the company's impressive 346% revenue growth to the substantial enhancements made to the platform over the past year. These pivotal innovations include Executive Dashboards, offering real-time visibility into savings and performance, and AI agents, driven by LinkSquares' proprietary LinkAI engine, designed to proactively identify and mitigate risk. Combs said, "Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of our vision. This recognition is a direct result of our team's relentless drive to innovate and our customers' unwavering trust in our platform to solve their most complex contract management challenges. We built LinkSquares to transform how legal teams operate, and this achievement energizes us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

This marks the fifth consecutive year LinkSquares has been named a Technology Fast 500 award winner. Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquare is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

