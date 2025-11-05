The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records offering a best-in-class product or service that help other businesses grow and succeed.

LinkSquares Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"Being named to the Inc. Power Partners list is an incredible honor that truly underscores our commitment to fostering robust, enduring partnerships with our customers," said Chris Combs, Chief Executive Officer at LinkSquares. "This recognition, alongside a breakthrough year for our Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform offering, highlights our dedication to driving unparalleled success for our partners and customers in contract management."

LinkSquares' AI-powered CLM platform helps fast-growing companies streamline operations, reduce risk, and scale efficiently. In 2025, the company expanded its platform with innovations including Executive Dashboards that deliver real-time visibility into savings and performance, and AI agents powered by its proprietary LinkAI engine to proactively identify and manage risk. Combined with advanced conversational and generative drafting, these capabilities enable organizations to manage contracts with greater speed, insight, and confidence.

The Inc. Power Partners recognition reaffirms LinkSquares' commitment to delivering the industry-leading CLM platform for its customers and partners. This acknowledgment highlights our dedication to helping businesses of all sizes streamline their contract management processes with innovative, reliable solutions that drive efficiency and success.

In 2025, LinkSquares was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to growth and delivering value to customers.

Additionally, LinkSquares has recently been ranked #1 in G2's Fall Mid-Market Grid® Report for CLM and has been named a Leader in G2's Fall Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for each and every quarter over the past four years .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on Linkedin .

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.