Linux Foundation & CNCF Launch Free Kubernetes on Edge Training

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe (Virtual) announced the availability of a new online training course on edX.org, the online learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT. The course, Introduction to Kubernetes on Edge with K3s (LFS156x) , takes a deep dive into the use cases and applications of Kubernetes at the edge using examples, labs, and a technical overview of the K3s project and the cloud native edge ecosystem.

In this 15 hour course, participants will learn the use cases for running compute in edge locations and about various supporting projects and foundations such as LF Edge and CNCF. The course covers how to deploy applications to the edge with open source tools such as K3s and k3sup, and how those tools can be applied to low-power hardware such as the Raspberry Pi. Students will learn the challenges associated with edge compute, such as partial availability and the need for remote access. Through practical examples, students will gain experience of deploying applications to Kubernetes and get hands-on with object storage, MQTT, and OpenFaaS. It also introduces the fleet management and GitOps models of deployment, and helps the student understand messaging, and how to interface with sensors and real hardware.

LFS156x is designed primarily for developers who need to learn about the growing impact the cloud native movement is having on modernizing edge deployments, though others working with Kubernetes or edge computing will find the content of use.

The course was developed by Alex Ellis, a CNCF Ambassador and the Founder of OpenFaaS and inlets. Ellis is a respected expert on serverless and cloud native computing. He founded OpenFaaS, one of the most popular open-source serverless projects, where he has built the community via writing, speaking, and extensive personal engagement. As a consultant and CNCF Ambassador, he helps companies around the world navigate the cloud native landscape and build great developer experiences. Ellis also authored the existing Introduction to Serverless on Kubernetes (LFS157x) course.

"K3s fills a very specific need and helps lower the barrier to entry for development and operation teams," said Alex Ellis, Founder of Inlets and OpenFaaS, CNCF Ambassador. "I've seen the project grow from Darren's initial post on Hacker News, to a GA, production-ready Kubernetes distribution housed within CNCF. I'm excited to share this course with the community and customers alike, and am looking forward to seeing increased use of Kubernetes at the edge."

Introduction to Kubernetes on Edge with K3s is available to begin immediately. Auditing the course through edX is free for ten weeks, or participants can opt for a paid verified certificate of completion, which provides access to the course for a full year and additional assessments and content to deepen the learning experience.

About the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

