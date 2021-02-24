Linux Foundation Announces DizmeID Foundation to Develop and Enable a Self-Sovereign Identity Credential Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the DizmeID Foundation and technical project with the intent to support digital identity credentialing. The effort will combine the benefits of self-sovereign identity with necessary compliance and regulation, with the aim to enable wallet holders with ownership and control over their digital identity and data access and distribution.

Founding Premier Members of the DizmeID Foundation include: Algorand , Fabrick and InfoCert .

A.P.S.P. is an Associate Member. Participation also includes a Start-up Supporter program for small organizations that want to advance the development of digital identity. Initial startups include eTuitus , Faberbee , Mopso/Amlet and Nym .

The DizmeID technical project leverages the Trust Over IP metamodel and builds upon three areas of existing infrastructure to focus its work on layer 4 that defines and implements the DizmeID features and business model.

"I'm proud to see our InfoCert research project becoming today the DizmeID Foundation cornerstone. We are ready to work with DizmeID Foundation members and all the community contributors in a joint effort to push the adoption of decentralized identity vision and bridge the gap between SSI and eIDAS," said Daniele Citterio, Chief Technology Officer of InfoCert.

The DizmeID Foundation and technical project will define and allow for implementation of Dizme features on top of Sovrin public identity utility. The Dizme ecosystem is expected to include various technological components leveraging Hyperledger stack and adding a monetization layer based on Algorand blockchain protocol, which will enable the exchange of verifiable credentials and the development of new vertical applications. The identity credentials are managed with three levels of assurance: low, self-declared information; medium, automatic checks; and substantial, trusted identification. These levels of assurance would enable industry to have safer, innovative and cost-effective onboarding processes.

"We are thrilled that the DizmeID Foundation and Linux Foundation have chosen Algorand as the efficient transactional layer for their innovative self-sovereign identity solutions. With a shared vision of decentralized digital identity as a key primitive of the new way of exchanging value, we are honored that Algorand is a Founding Member of this important initiative," said Pietro Grassano, Business Solutions Director Europe for Algorand.

"We at Fabrick are happy to be one of the Founding Member of DizmeID Foundation. We are pleased to share the vision of building an innovative open and decentralized identity framework with top-notch partners such as InfoCert and Algorand. We strongly believe Dizme ecosystem will sooner be one of the key innovation pillars enabling our Open Finance Ecosystem growth," said Paolo Zaccardi, CEO and cofounder of Fabrick.

"As part of the Linux Foundation, DizmeID Foundation will take advantage of existing innovations in open governance and blockchain technology communities," said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of Projects at the Linux Foundation. "DizmeID Foundation will take us one step closer to a self-sovereign identity future."

DizmeID Foundation is calling for members and contributors to help build the Dizme ecosystem. For more information and to contribute to this work, please visit: https://www.dizme.io/foundation

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

www.linuxfoundation.org

