Linux Foundation Launches Tazama: A Revolutionary Open Source Solution for Real-Time Fraud Management

News provided by

The Linux Foundation

28 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Tazama is the first open source platform for financial monitoring and fraud detection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Charities (LF Charities), with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of Tazama, a groundbreaking open source software solution for real-time fraud prevention. This launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital financial services, introducing the first-ever open source platform dedicated to enhancing fraud management in digital payments.

Continue Reading

Tazama represents a significant shift in how financial monitoring and compliance have been approached globally. Until now, the financial industry has grappled with proprietary and often costly solutions that have limited access and adaptability for many, especially in developing economies. This challenge is underscored by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, which reported that nearly $1 trillion was lost to online fraud in 2022.

Tazama challenges this status quo by providing a powerful, scalable, and cost-effective alternative that democratizes access to advanced financial monitoring tools that can help combat fraud.

Tazama addresses key concerns of government, civil society, end users, industry bodies, and the financial services industry, including fraud detection, AML Compliance, and the cost-effective monitoring of digital financial transactions. The solution's architecture emphasizes data sovereignty, privacy, and transparency, aligning with the priorities of governments worldwide. Hosted by LF Charities, which will support the operation and function of the project, Tazama showcases the scalability and robustness of open source solutions, particularly in critical infrastructure like national payment switches.

Several organizations are exploring synergies with Tazama, including BankservAfrica, IPSL, JoPACC, and BCEAO. Synergies include an evaluation of Tazama's solution effectiveness, scalability, and adaptability in real-world scenarios, ensuring it meets and exceeds the diverse needs of Digital Financial Services Providers (DFSPs) across various sectors.

"Innovation in financial technology is critical and Tazama is at the forefront of that evolution," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "We are excited to see an open source solution that not only enhances financial security but also provides a platform for our community to actively contribute to a project with broad societal impacts."

"This pioneering open source platform helps address critical challenges like fraud detection and compliance and paves the way for innovative, inclusive financial solutions that serve everyone, especially those in low-income countries," said Kosta Peric, Deputy Director, Payment Systems, at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The launch of Tazama signifies another stride towards securing and democratizing digital financial services."

"Very few anti-fraud systems have true real time capability," said Greg McCormick, Executive Director of Tazama. "Yet that is what we need to stop fraud before the payment is made and to ensure that a user can trust the system and they won't lose their money. The bigger challenge was how do we keep the costs down and do this all with open source. We achieved 2,300 TPS (Full Payment Transactions Per Second). Both the team and I are very proud of what we have accomplished, but more is coming. The Linux Foundation will help us accomplish our goals and fully embrace the open source ethos."

Tazama welcomes central banks, regulators, mobile payments providers, system integrators, organizations and individuals to get involved and participate. To learn more about Tazama, its mission, community and initiatives, please visit the Tazama website and GitHub.

About Linux Foundation Charities
LF Charities empowers people and communities worldwide to engage in the creation and development of open source technology. This includes enabling a wide range of technical collaboration, including open source software, standards, hardware, and data. It is the goal of LF Charities to enable development of open technology which is shared freely across the world to tackle societal challenges and bridge inequalities. LF Charities is committed to fostering a public commons for open source technology—a commons that propels the advancement of society at large. With this charitable mission, LF Charities supports the Linux Foundation ecosystem. For more information please visit https://lf-charities.org/.

Media Contact
Noah Lehman
The Linux Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Also from this source

Sylva Announces First Community Release: Open Source Cloud Stack Revolutionizing Telco and Edge Solutions

Linux Foundation Europe (LF Europe) and its Sylva project are excited to announce the official release of Sylva V1, a groundbreaking open source...
The Linux Foundation Releases Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit North America 2024

The Linux Foundation Releases Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit North America 2024

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, last week announced the full schedule for Open Source...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.