Valkey Community Announces Release Candidate Amid Growing Support for Open Source Data Store

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation is excited to announce the Valkey 7.2.5-rc1 release candidate, amid growing support for Valkey as an open source alternative to the Redis in-memory, NoSQL data store. Announced in March as a response to a recent license change by Redis Inc, Valkey has experienced tremendous growth and support, including new partners, contributors, and community participants. Valkey will continue development based on Redis OSS 7.2.4 and will keep the project available for use and distribution under the open source Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) 3-clause license.

Since the Redis project was founded in 2009, thousands of open source developers have contributed significantly to its growth and success. To continue improving on this important technology and allow for unfettered distribution of the project, the community created Valkey, an open source high performance key-value store. The community has now unveiled Valkey 7.2.5-rc1, a release candidate for initial compatibility, which will allow existing Redis users to easily migrate to Valkey with no backwards incompatible API changes. The team is also working on an upcoming major release, Valkey 8.0, which will include new features such as more reliable slot migration and memory efficiency improvements. The Valkey 8.0 release is expected to become available by the end of 2024.

Industry participants supporting the Valkey project have expanded to include Aiven, Alibaba Cloud, Chainguard, Heroku, Huawei, Percona, and Verizon, in addition to existing partners Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson, and Snap Inc. The core group of maintainers and contributors is also expanding, as Valkey encourages contribution in an open and collaborative manner. Together, the Valkey community will focus on making contributions that support the long-term health and viability of the project so that everyone can benefit from it.

At the Linux Foundation, Valkey will follow an open governance model, remaining community-driven and welcoming of all users and contributors. The project has already assembled a technical leadership committee of several former Redis contributors, and hundreds more community members have voiced their intent to support Valkey. To learn more about Valkey, please visit the project on GitHub .

