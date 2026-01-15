Linvo integrates AI across wealth management services

ZURICH, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linvo, a Swiss-based wealth management firm, today announced an initiative to integrate artificial intelligence across its asset management services through a strategic fintech partnership.

The integration enables clients to access portfolio information, request services, and receive responses in real time - without paperwork or delays. Advisors will use the same AI tools to deliver faster, data-driven support.

"This is how wealth management should work," said Mr. Kogan, Director at Linvo. "Clients shouldn't wait days for answers that exist in their own data. We're removing friction between our clients and their wealth."

"A client can now ask a question and get an accurate, portfolio-specific answer immediately," said Mr. Pelekh, Executive Committee Member at Linvo. "No forms, no back-and-forth, no waiting. Just clarity."

Linvo is among the first Swiss wealth management firms to pursue full AI integration across both client-facing and advisory operations.

About Linvo

Linvo is a Zurich-based wealth management firm providing customized investment portfolio management for Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and institutional clients. Founded in 2014, Linvo offers services spanning portfolio management, corporate finance, M&A advisory and alternative investments. The firm is licensed by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Contact

Linvo AG

Gartenstrasse 23

8002 Zurich

Switzerland

+41 44 777 17 00

[email protected]

www.linvo.ch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862809/Linvo_AG_Logo.jpg