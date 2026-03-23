RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon today announced the launch of LINK, its proprietary AI-powered execution intelligence platform. The launch marks a defining milestone in the company's transformation and a cornerstone of its new strategy. More than a digital tool, LINK is Linxon's response to a fundamental truth learned through years of delivering complex energy infrastructure worldwide: Predictability does not come from experience alone, it must be engineered.

Watch Youtube video here: Linxon Launches LINK - Redefining predictability in critical energy infrastructure delivery - YouTube

As global energy systems expand across generation, transmission and distribution, solar, BESS, data centers, wind, power quality and rail electrification, projects are becoming larger, faster, and more interconnected. Owners face increasing pressure to commit earlier, build under tighter constraints, and deliver without late surprises. Traditional EPC models that often depend on heroics, fragmented processes, and late risk discovery, are no longer sufficient.

LINK marks Linxon's decisive shift to engineered mission execution. The reason is simple: Over years of execution, Linxon learned lessons shared across its organization that preparation is everything; surprises are expensive; and excellence cannot scale without a system. LINK was created to institutionalize those lessons, embedding execution intelligence directly into how projects are prepared, governed, and delivered, from the earliest definition of scope to final energization.

LINK operationalizes Linxon's mission-driven EPC philosophy across delivery models, where every project is treated as a mission - clearly defined, rigorously prepared, and executed with discipline. It is embedded across Linxon's delivery model and applied consistently across:

Power Generation & Grid Infrastructure

Transmission & Distribution

Solar & Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Data Center Power Interfaces

Wind Power Grid Connections

Integrated Power Solutions (SynCon/BESS/Generation)

Rail Electrification

Regardless of technology or geography, LINK ensures that projects begin stronger, risks surface earlier, and execution remains aligned with what was committed at contract award.

"Our customers expect certainty," said Stefan Reisacher, CEO, Linxon. "LINK strengthens the trust between commitment and delivery. It ensures that what we promise at the start of a project is what we deliver in execution - safely, transparently, and predictably."

Powered by AI, LINK captures institutional knowledge, lessons learned, standards, and real execution data and delivers that intelligence to project teams at the moment decisions are made, not after issues emerge. It strengthens:

Mission preparation and readiness

Scope and interface clarity

Quality and compliance alignment

Early risk identification

Consistent execution across regions and segments

Continuous learning from one mission to the next

This is AI applied where it matters most, before problems materialize, not after they escalate. It is a strategic inflection point for Linxon, and the launch of LINK represents more than innovation; it marks the starting point of the company's transformation.

"LINK is not about technology for its own sake," said Nicolas Sanloup, Managing Director Americas, Linxon. "It is about replacing EPC variability with engineered predictability. We built LINK because we learned; sometimes the hard way; that preparation must be systemic, execution must be disciplined, and learning must be institutional. With LINK, predictability becomes part of how Linxon delivers, not something we hope for."

LINK is designed to strengthen people and project leadership, not replace them. It reinforces expertise by making standards, lessons learned, and execution intelligence available in a structured, usable way, enabling teams to act earlier and with greater confidence.

"LINK allows us to turn experience into a repeatable advantage," said Hassan Merhi, Managing Director AMEA, Linxon. "It connects engineering intent, constructability, and execution reality into one system. This is how we scale quality and readiness across increasingly complex energy projects."

LINK is the backbone of a broader transformation from Projects to Missions, aligning strategy, operating model, and delivery discipline around a single ambition: to become the most predictable EPC partner in critical infrastructure.

"We do not sell AI," said Angel Guijarro, Managing Director Europe, Linxon. "We deliver execution quality. LINK is our execution memory, our decision-support backbone, and our learning engine. It makes every mission start smarter and every next mission stronger."

With the launch of LINK, Linxon sends a clear message to customers and partners worldwide:

Our transformation starts with AI-enabled execution intelligence.

Our differentiator is predictability.

Our promise is engineered delivery - every mission, every time.

Contact:

Maria Vejar, Communications Lead NAM for Linxon

[email protected] | +1.984.286.0457

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The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/link-illustration-2,c3521366 LINK illustration 2 https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/link-illustration,c3521363 LINK illustration https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/stefan-reisacher,c3520584 Stefan Reisacher https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/nicolas-sanloup,c3520084 Nicolas Sanloup https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/hassan-merhi,c3520085 Hassan Merhi https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/angel-guijarro,c3521346 Angel-Guijarro

SOURCE Linxon