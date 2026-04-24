Linxon Launches Stability Ready™ to accelerate power availability for Data Centers and Utilities

Linxon today announced the launch of Stability Ready™, a new portfolio of integrated power solutions designed to help data centers and utilities secure fast, reliable, and grid-resilient power in an era of unprecedented electricity demand.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence, digitalization, and electrification drive record-breaking load growth across North America, customers face mounting challenges: Long interconnection queues, transmission constraints, and declining grid stability. Stability Ready™ directly addresses these pressures by enabling faster access to power while strengthening the electrical grid rather than stressing it.

"Power availability is no longer just an infrastructure issue, it has become a strategic constraint on growth," said Nicolas Sanloup, Managing Director for Linxon Americas. "Stability Ready™ was developed to help customers move faster with confidence, providing not only capacity, but the stability and certainty required to operate critical infrastructure at scale."

A new standard for speed-to-power and grid stability

Stability Ready™ combines proven technologies and standardized delivery models into repeatable, ready-to-deploy solutions. These systems are designed to support large and fast-growing energy users; particularly data centers; while also helping utilities maintain grid performance as conventional generation retires.

The portfolio includes:

Standardized power blocks that deliver large-scale capacity on predictable schedules

that deliver large-scale capacity on predictable schedules Campus and behind-the-meter solutions supporting phased expansion and operational resilience

supporting phased expansion and operational resilience Grid stability upgrades that reinforce stressed substations and unlock renewable integration

By integrating power delivery and grid-support functions into a single, coordinated solution, Stability Ready™ reduces project risk, shortens development timelines, and improves long-term reliability.

Electricity demand in the U.S. is accelerating at a pace that outstrips traditional grid expansion. At the same time, the grid is becoming more complex as legacy power plants retire and renewable and inverter-based resources grow. This combination has created a stability gap, where capacity alone is no longer sufficient.

Stability Ready™ is designed to close that gap by ensuring that new power is not only available quickly, but also strong, dependable, and compatible with existing grid infrastructure.

Linxon delivers Stability Ready™ as a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solution, securing critical equipment early and applying standardized designs and execution frameworks across multi-site portfolios. This approach provides customers with:

Greater schedule certainty

Reduced exposure to supply-chain and interconnection risk

Consistent performance across regions and projects

Contact:

Maria Vejar, Communications Lead Linxon Americas

[email protected] | +1 984 286 0457

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https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/nicolas-sanloup--md-linxon-americas,c3531608 Nicolas Sanloup, MD Linxon Americas

SOURCE Linxon