Linxup Partners with Applause to Help Reward, Retain Safe Drivers in Field Service

New integration with performance incentive platform comes as skilled trades face turnover crisis

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small- and mid-sized businesses, announces a partnership with performance incentive platform Applause. The integration connects Linxup's driver safety data directly into Applause's technician scorecard, making it easier for field service businesses to recognize good performance, reinforce safe behavior, and reduce turnover, which has become one of the industry's most persistent problems.

More than half of contractors cite the skilled labor shortage as a top concern, and the average hiring time for a skilled worker has stretched to 56 days. Yet, most operational tools still focus on dispatching and billing, not on the people doing the work. Recognition programs, when they exist at all, tend to be informal and inconsistent.

Technicians get a real-time, mobile-friendly scorecard that pulls from three sources most field service businesses already use but rarely see together: Linxup's Safety Score (speeding, rapid acceleration, hard braking, phone use, tailgating), operational data from their field service management system, and customer feedback collected through Applause (referrals, reviews, and NPS). That combined view is something most driver safety tools can't offer. Platforms that reward only on telematics data miss most of what actually drives performance and retention. When technicians hit key targets, Applause can automatically trigger bonus payouts and recognition. For managers, that means incentives that run on their own without manual spreadsheet work.

"Linxup is built to help small businesses, and their team members are a huge part of that goal," said Joe Marcotte, senior director of product management at Linxup. "Partnering with Applause means our customers now have a way to close the loop — they can see how their technicians are driving and actually reward them for doing it well. That kind of connection between data and recognition moves the needle on retention."

Businesses using both platforms have reported significant improvements in driver safety scores alongside a 20% reduction in turnover and a 40% drop in callback rates.

The integration also automates customer outreach after job completion, which Applause reports generates three to seven times more Google reviews for its customers.

"Partnering with Linxup is a natural fit for what we're building at Applause," said Taylor Olson, CEO at Applause. "Teaming up means their customers can close the loop between what happens on the road and what happens at the door, turning data points from safe driving scores to customer feedback, into real-time performance insights and incentive opportunities. It's a seamless way to get more out of the data they're already collecting."

The integration is available to Linxup customers who operate in home services, including pest control, lawn and landscape, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, as well as to those using a supported field service management platform such as ServiceTitan, Jobber, or FieldRoutes.

More information is available at try.linxup.com/get-applause.

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

About Applause

Applause is trusted by over 30,000 service professionals and helps home service companies turn performance into profit. By connecting reviews, performance metrics, and recognition into one system, operators gain the visibility they need to motivate technicians, automate incentives, and drive consistent growth across their teams.

SOURCE Linxup