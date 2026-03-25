Linxup Introduces AI Chatbot for Fleet Managers

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a new AI-powered chatbot that serves as an intelligent copilot for small business fleet managers, delivering real-time actionable guidance to accelerate workflows and drive faster decision-making.

Fleet managers no longer have to sift through dashboards, alerts, or reports to get the answers they need. Linxup's latest solution:

Provides instant answers to critical fleet questions.

Flags anomalies like excessive idle time or slipping safety scores in real time.

Turns complex data into clear, actionable insights for quick decision-making.

Frees teams to focus on what matters most: safety, efficiency, and growth.

"Most tools tell you what's wrong—ours tells you what to do next," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and chief product officer of Linxup. "This chatbot not only surfaces issues, but also guides you through the fix with ROI projections and a budget based on your own savings. For example, instead of just flagging excessive idling, it builds a full sustainability program complete with a communication plan, driver incentives, and a clear view of the impact."

The Linxup chatbot allows fleet managers to gain actionable insights from their data simply by using questions in their own words. For example, "Which vehicles started their day after 9:00 a.m. last week?" or "Based on last week's data, what are the key metrics I should focus on for driver coaching?" The tool also supports running sophisticated, cost-saving scenarios, like "If I decrease my fleet's overall idle time by 20%, how much money would I save on fuel, assuming an average idle time per vehicle and a fuel cost of $3.20 per gallon?"

Linxup customer Scott McCloud of Accurate Towing said, "The Linxup chatbot has been a game-changer for our business. It's incredibly easy to use, and we're now getting valuable feedback on our drivers' habits without ever having to pull a single report. The time we've saved by having instant access to the data we need has drastically changed how we manage our fleet."

For more information about Linxup's new chatbot, please visit here.

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

SOURCE Linxup