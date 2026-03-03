Naeem Bari Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup , a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small and mid-sized businesses, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Naeem Bari has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council. The invitation-only community recognizes world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

With over 25 years in software engineering, executive management, and product development, Bari directs the overall strategy and technical vision for Linxup products.

"We are honored to welcome Naeem Bari to Forbes Technology Council," said Ryan Paugh, president & co-founder of Forbes Councils. "Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Bari was selected by a Forbes Technology Council review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, with acceptance criteria including a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Prior to Linxup, Bari founded two technology startups, steering both from early stages through profitable maturity and successful exits, and has served on several boards while participating in M&A activity at both executive management and board levels.

"Being accepted into the Forbes Technology Council is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to connecting with and learning from so many accomplished leaders in the technology space," said Bari. "At Linxup, we're passionate about delivering powerful solutions that help small and mid-sized businesses thrive, and I'm excited to bring those insights to this community."

As a Council member, Bari will have access to exclusive opportunities to connect and collaborate with respected leaders in a private forum, share his insights through original articles, and contribute to Expert Panels on Forbes.com .

