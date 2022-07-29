LION ENERGY LAUNCHES LIONESS ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO CREATE VAST INVENTORY OF STORED RENEWABLE SOURCES

LionESS™ technology places energy independence and green power inventory management in the palm of your hand

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations of any size become energy independent, today announced the launch of LionESS™ (ESS stands for Energy Storage Systems). LionESS sits at the heart of the company's vision to make 100% renewable energy a reality and provides the technology necessary for all to become energy independent. LionESS technology enables customers to store virtually any type of renewable power generated (solar, wind, hydro and thermal), as well non-renewable sources (utility grid and generators). The result is an inventory of stored energy from a variety of power sources that can be managed and maximized for the most economical, eco-friendly usage possible.

"We provide peace of mind that your appliances, computers, networks, lights and other critical devices stay on during emergencies, during peak demand periods and when utility company blackouts happen. Most importantly, we pave the pathway to moving the country—and the entire world—to 100% renewable energy and energy independence, which can only be achieved through safe, reliable energy storage," said Tyler Hortin, President of Lion Energy. "LionESS provides game-changing cost saving opportunities just in peak cost time usage alone, where in-home and large custom systems can pay for themselves quickly, such as when your local utility offers cash rebates and other incentives."

LionESS technology elements are integral to the design, creation, deployment and support of Lion Energy products, all of which are designed and engineered in the United States, ranging from small handheld power devices and portable solar generators to home, business and industrial custom solutions. These technologies include the Energy Management System (EMS) software, firmware and infrastructure to oversee the entire process of energy storage and use as well as the Battery Management System (BMS) software and infrastructure to efficiently use and protect the high-grade lithium iron phosphate batteries — the safest, longest-lasting, most reliable and eco-friendly batteries available today — that serve as the core energy storage. The Lion App will communicate with LionESS, providing data and control at the user's fingertips, making it easy for anyone to control, efficiently store and use energy without having to be technologically savvy.

By utilizing LionESS, customers can deploy the most cutting-edge approaches to energy use such as peak energy shaving, energy shift-time of use, energy backup power, energy arbitrage functions and critical-start (for more detailed explanations on each approach visit: https://lionenergy.com/pages/lioness).

LionESS technology's most profound impact can be experienced across home and custom business and industrial solutions:

Lion Sanctuary: The safest and most cost-effective home and office energy storage system on the market, the Lion Sanctuary ™ is a powerful solar inverter and energy storage system that harnesses energy from a variety of sources to power homes, cabins, houseboats, and light offices and can be used as energy backup. The system features an efficient 8k hybrid inverter/charger with a powerful Lithium Iron Phosphate 13.5kWh battery and is expandable.





Available in a series of different sizes, Lion POWERsave™ provides flexible modular solutions that can be customized to meet larger specific energy storage needs. Lion POWERsave can be used indoor and outdoor, with power and capacity ranging from 30kW/50kWh to 1.5MW/2.2MWh. Custom POWERsave solutions can be used in a variety of settings and industries including utilities, police, military, hospitals, airports, schools, railroads and data centers.

"LionESS simplifies storing and utilizing energy, which enables customers to manage energy usage digitally at their fingertips," said Zhenfang "Jim" Ge, Lion Energy founder and Chairman of the Board. "With LionESS, renewable energy and energy independence has never been easier or more viable as customers are able to determine the preferred source of energy as well as the best time to use stored energy for maximum efficiency, savings and green impact."

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an American designed and engineered power solution that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com .

