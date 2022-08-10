LION ENERGY LAUNCHES SUPER LIGHT 50 WATT FOLDABLE SOLAR PANEL, MAKING ON-THE-GO ENERGY INDEPENDENCE EASIER THAN EVER

Weighing Only Three Pounds, New Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel Can Power Most Devices with USB or USB-C Port

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced its new Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel, the most user-friendly plug-and-play solar panel on the market. Weighing slightly more than three pounds and foldable to 11.25" x 11.25", the device makes it easier than ever to harness the power of the sun for Lion Energy's power banks and Safari LT solar station as well as virtually anything powered with a USB or USB-C port.

"The Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel is 50% lighter and nearly six inches smaller in dimensions when folded than similar panels on the market, providing greater energy independence for those who love camping, backpacking and hiking," said Tyler Hortin, President of Lion Energy. "Beyond being a great companion for outdoor adventurers, the Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel is a 'must have' for home emergency preparedness kits."

While solar charge times vary and are dependent on many factors, the Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel can charge a Lion Prowler in three hours, the Lion Eclipse in four hours and the Lion Safari LT in 10 hours.

The device is built for use in rough conditions with four monocrystalline panels that are enclosed in a protective case that folds down to a compact profile for easy storage, transport and versatility. The panel has a 20-year life expectancy and has a one-year warranty.

The Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel is available now online with an MSRP of $229. For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://lionenergy.com/products/lion-50w-solar-panel .

SPECIFICATIONS:

Weight (LBS): 3.3 LBS

Dimensions Folded – inches (LxWxH): 11.25 x 11.25 x 1.63

Dimensions Unfolded – inches (LxWxH): 46 x 11.25 x .75

Panel Type: Monocrystalline

Output Capacity: 50W

Outputs: USB-A, USB-C

MSRP: $229

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an American designed and engineered power solution that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com .

SOURCE Lion Energy