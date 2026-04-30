Lions Clubs International Foundation and World Food Program USA Expand Global School Meals Initiative

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA and Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) today announced a $12 million, three-year commitment to substantially grow their partnership in support of the World Food Programme's (WFP) homegrown school meals. With each organization contributing $2 million each year, this collaboration will build on the success of a joint 2024 pilot program that has provided more than 653,000 children with nutritious meals across four countries.

"This expansion comes at a critical time. LCIF and Lions everywhere are turning their compassion into action, joining World Food Program USA to provide children with the essential nutrition they need to learn and grow," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. "I'm proud to deepen our partnership and am inspired by the difference we have made together with the leadership of Lions around the world."

In 2026, this expanded partnership will support WFP school meal programs in Ghana, Honduras, Kenya, Madagascar and Nicaragua while continuing support for programs in Uganda and Nepal from the successful pilot phase. There are plans to reach additional countries each year.

"This partnership reflects the very heart of what it means to be a Lion and empowers us to expand our efforts to alleviate hunger and support children in need," said Fabrício Oliveira, chairperson of LCIF. "Lions live in the areas where these programs operate, serving and building local ownership to help ensure this work continues long after initial funding ends. Together, we are strengthening communities and creating lasting impact for generations to come."

Homegrown school meals, which are locally sourced and community driven, improve children's health, bolster farmers' incomes, and strengthen local food security. School meals increase school enrollment by 12% for girls and 9% for all students.

During the pilot, LCIF and World Food Program USA supported WFP school meal programs in four countries with programs tailored to the community's needs, reaching more than 10,000 farmers, delivering more than 827 metric tons of food, introducing clean cooking stoves and strengthening partnerships with local governments.

"Before, I had to bring money from home to buy noodles or biscuits. If I didn't have any, I'd skip class" said Namrata Saru, a fifth-grade student in Karamoja, Uganda. "Now, we get hot meals at school every day. I never miss a [class] period."

WFP is the world's largest provider of school meals and has helped more than 50 governments to take full ownership of their national school meals programs. LCIF has a global presence, connecting the Lions' humanitarian mission of service to partners and allowing them to scale their impact across the wotrld. Together, these organizations are leveraging their deep expertise, global reach and community ties to fight hunger and build a brighter future.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more, visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

About Lions Clubs International Foundation

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the global foundation supporting 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International through grant funds that empower their service at home and around the world. Since its founding in 1968, LCIF has awarded more than $1.3 billion in grant funds to improve health and wellbeing, strengthen communities and support those in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org/lcif.

SOURCE World Food Program USA