Lionsgate and Scentbird Team Up on John Wick-Inspired Fragrance

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentbird, the leading fragrance discovery platform, today announced a new collaboration with Lionsgate and the studio's iconic action franchise, John Wick, bringing the scent of the legendary Baba Yaga into the world of fragrance. Launching today, this official licensed collaboration builds on Scentbird-owned Drift's collaboration with the blockbuster franchise.

®, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Rights Reserved.

Facilitated by IMG Licensing, the collaboration centers around the John Wick Eau de Parfum, an exclusive fragrance designed as both a collectible drop and an exciting entry point for new Scentbird subscribers. The aromatic, woody blend opens with spiced lemon and a striking gunmetal accord, layered with clary sage and grounded in refined notes of cedarwood and amber bourbon, capturing the precision, intensity, and sophistication synonymous with John Wick.

"At Scentbird, we're always looking for ways to push fragrance beyond the bottle," says Elena Lécué, CMO at Scentbird. "John Wick is an iconic franchise with a deeply engaged global fan base, and this collaboration allows us to turn scent discovery into a true cultural moment. We're blending storytelling, collectibility, and community in a way that feels fresh, unexpected, and unmistakably Scentbird."

Debbie Olshan, Director of Consumer Products at Lionsgate, said, "Teaming up with Scentbird allows us to extend the world of John Wick beyond the screen and into fans' everyday rituals. This collaboration gives longtime fans and new audiences an immersive way to engage with the franchise."

With IP-led launches driving strong subscriber engagement and social performance for Scentbird, the platform continues to expand beyond traditional fragrance marketing into a model rooted in cultural relevance and fandom. By collaborating with iconic franchises, the brand creates limited, story-driven drops that generate excitement, deepen subscriber loyalty, and attract new audiences. The John Wick collaboration reinforces Scentbird's strategy of turning fragrance into a cultural experience that is supported by integrated storytelling across social, creators, PR, CRM, and owned channels.

The debut will be supported by a phased rollout designed to build from early awareness into a larger peak moment. The campaign will include social-first storytelling, creator partnerships, curated giftings, and a fully integrated on-site experience. The launch will also include an NYC wild postings street activation, designed to immerse fans, ignite social buzz, and drive subscriptions.

The John Wick Eau de Parfum will be available for a limited time through Scentbird via subscription and select à la carte formats.

For more information, visit: scentbird.com

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with over 1 million subscribers, offering customers access to over 1,000 premium perfumes and colognes from the world's top fragrance houses. With its flexible monthly subscription model, Scentbird allows users to discover new scents at an affordable price, providing them with the opportunity to explore high-end fragrances and find their perfect match.

About Lionsgate - Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate (NYSE: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio's world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has developed multiple stage productions – including La La Land and Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway, and The Hunger Games and Wonder – integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate's top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

SOURCE Scentbird