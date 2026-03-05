Scentbird and Lionsgate Announce Enchanting New Fragrance Collection For Twilight

Experience the Eternal Love Story in a Scented Form, with Exclusive Twilight Eau de Parfum

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentbird, the leading subscription-based fragrance discovery platform, announced a collaboration with Lionsgate's fan-favorite The Twilight Saga, debuting an exclusive Twilight Eau de Parfum, available only on Scentbird. The collaboration, facilitated by IMG Licensing, invites fans to experience the forbidden romance of the films in a completely new way through a fragrance that captures The Twilight Saga's eternal love story. It also reinforces Scentbird's strategy of positioning fragrance discovery as a cultural experience.

®, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Rights Reserved.

"Twilight has always captured hearts with its timeless love story and moody, romantic world," said Elena Lécué, CMO at Scentbird. "This collaboration allows our subscribers to step into that world, translating the franchise's emotional depth into an unforgettable fragrance experience while connecting with a larger pop culture phenomenon."

The Twilight Eau de Parfum is a floral amber scent crafted to evoke the saga's signature atmosphere. Plum butter opens with velvety warmth, blending into night-blooming tuberose and moon flower for a soft, after-dark glow. Notes of decadent macadamia and creamy woods finish the fragrance, capturing the essence of a story where love transcends time.

The campaign launches with a multi-phase activation, combining social-first storytelling, with content featuring Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone of the original cast, experiential sampling, and select high-impact out-of-home placements. Fans can look forward to an integrated on-site experience on Scentbird, bringing the mood, inspiration, and narrative of The Twilight Saga directly to the brand's community.

"This collaboration with Scentbird brings The Twilight Saga to life in an immersive and experiential way, captivating fans and first-time discoverers through a scent experience designed to be both shared and collected," said Debbie Olshan, Director of Consumer Products at Lionsgate.

The Twilight Saga collection underscores Scentbird's ongoing approach of blending storytelling, identity, and sensory exploration into exclusive, entertainment-driven moments. By turning fragrance discovery into a shared fandom experience, Scentbird continues to position itself at the intersection of fandom, discovery, and self-expression.

The Twilight Eau de Parfum, will be available for a limited time through Scentbird via subscription and select à la carte formats.

For more information, visit: scentbird.com

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance discovery platform, offering subscribers access to hundreds of designer and niche fragrances through monthly subscriptions and exclusive limited-edition collections. By combining storytelling, culture, and self-expression, Scentbird empowers its community to explore and personalize fragrance like never before.

About Lionsgate - Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio's world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has developed multiple stage productions – including La La Land and Nashville heading to Broadway, and The Hunger Games and Wonder – integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate's top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

