Lipton Iced Tea And T-Pain, AKA "Cousin T," Show How Tea Time Is "We" Time In New Summer Campaign

"No matter how busy I get, I know how valuable those moments of quality, uninterrupted time with close friends and family are. We can all use the reminder to stop and connect, and I'm excited to be doing that with Lipton Iced Tea as everyone's soon-to-be-favorite fun cousin, Cousin T, bringing the laughs with every sip of iced tea," said Grammy-Award Winner T-Pain.

Playfully inspired by '90s live-audience sitcom formats, the mini-episodic series follows Cousin T as he brings the tea and the laughs to his family while showcasing his different "personali-teas" alongside delicious Lipton Iced Tea offerings:

Southern Sweet Tea when he's feeling helpful,

when he's feeling helpful, Georgia Peach Tea when he wants to turn up and

when he wants to turn up and Green Tea when he needs to focus and tune in

Cousin T will also show the family how some of the tastiest summertime meals go best with their favorite Lipton Iced Teas including BBQ ribs with Georgia Peach Tea.

"For 130 years, Lipton Tea has been at the center of shared family moments, connecting us over our favorite meals. Today, with more delicious, iced tea offerings than ever before, we're here to give consumers more ways to stay refreshed and make every meal better with Lipton this summer. As a family man himself, T-Pain is the perfect person to show how teatime has evolved by bringing these fun, family adventures to life," said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

Lipton Iced Tea is also making the digital series a reality for one lucky fan, giving consumers a shot at their own quality time with Cousin T. One grand prize winner will kick it with newly self-proclaimed Grill Master, T-Pain, at the ultimate cookout for a one-of-a-kind experience catered by a local Black-owned restaurant. The first prize winner will receive a custom BBQ grill with all the grilling accessories, and a year's supply of refreshing Lipton Iced Tea.

Fans have two ways to enter for a chance to win by either texting "GRILLWITHT" to 99888 for instructions from Cousin T to register or at GrillWithT.com, where they can also access T-Pain's exclusive Spotify summer playlist to amp up their own cookouts.

In partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo's series of tailored community grassroots-based programs, Lipton and T-Pain will award six local restaurants with a $5,000 grant donation each, $30,000 in total, for restoration and support following last year's hardships faced by the food service community.

Contest is open to fans in the southern United States. To read the official rules, visit GrillWithT.com.

