Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market size to grow by USD 15.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increase in LNG production - Technavio

LNG Market - Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., Freeport LNG Development LP, Gasum Oy, INPEX Corp., PAO NOVATEK, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd., SEFE Energy Ltd., Sempra Energy, TechnipFMC plc, TotalEnergies SE, Shell plc, Chevron Corp., and BP Plc

Vendor Offerings

Bechtel Corp. - The company offers liquefied natural gas solutions such as integrated EPC and hydrocarbon technology liquefaction.

Eni Spa - The company offers liquefied natural gas solutions such as transportation by sea of liquefied natural gas through the use of two proprietary LNG tankers, LNG Portovenere and LNG Lerici.

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

LNG Market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power, industry, and others) and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The market share growth of the power segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Due to the focus on improving air quality, coal-dependent nations, including China , are switching to natural gas for electricity generation. Moreover, the heavy reliance on coal during times of peak electricity demand causes the plant to age and shortens its overall lifespan. On the other hand, natural gas is not affected by the issue. The demand for natural gas has increased in the power sector due to the abundant supply of these resources. This results in several new power plants that run on natural gas, including LNG, being set up. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

LNG Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in LNG production is a major driver for market growth.

Natural gas is one of the fastest-growing fossil fuels due to the development of a worldwide supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas. As a result, the amount of unconventional oil and gas resources will significantly expand for the global oil and gas industry.

The US has been successfully extracting shale oil and gas since 2008. This has increased the availability of oil and gas worldwide.

Thus, the increase in natural gas production has led to a rise in the production of LNG, which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Commoditization of LNG is a key trend in the market.

The growth in the variety of LNG producers and consumers will lead to a rise in the number of floating liquefaction and regasification plants and the liquidity of tradeable LNG, which will lead to the commoditization of LNG.

Such factors encourage digitalization in the oil and gas sector.

Hence, the enhanced interconnectivity and flexibility of LNG trading and the emergence of a more transparent and competitive marketplace are expected to have a positive impact on the global LNG market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Geothermal, wind, solar, biomass, and landfill trash are all examples of renewable energy sources.

Because of changes in policies, there is more demand for capturing renewable energy sources.

For instance, the EU has set a goal to generate 35% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. In the EU, 80% of all new capacity is anticipated to come from renewable sources between 2020 and 2030.

Additionally, wind energy is anticipated to surpass all other sources of electricity around 2030, largely due to the EU's rapid expansion of onshore and offshore wind farms, which indicates that the emphasis on energy generation has shifted to renewable energy sources.

Therefore, the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is expected to lead to a decline in the use of fossil fuels such as oil and gas.

What are the key data covered in this Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market vendors

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.96 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bechtel Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., Freeport LNG Development LP, Gasum Oy, INPEX Corp., PAO NOVATEK, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd., SEFE Energy Ltd., Sempra Energy, TechnipFMC plc, TotalEnergies SE, Shell plc, Chevron Corp., and BP Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

