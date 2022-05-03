Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Mauria Udyog Ltd. & McWane Inc | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of LPG in many applications, rising subsidies offered by governments to promote LPG use, and the lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas. However, the availability of alternative fuels is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aburi Ltd., Apna Gas, Aygaz AS, Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., CHEMET SA, FABER INDUSTRIE Spa, Hebei Baigong High-pressure Vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Jiangsu Minsheng Special Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Luxfer Holdings Plc, Mauria Udyog Ltd., McWane Inc., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Vitkovice Milmet SA, and Worthington Industries Inc., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Aygaz Gas - The company offers liquefied petroleum gas cylinders which are used for cooking, heating, and lightning.

Hebei Baigong High-pressure Vessel Co. Ltd - The company offers liquefied petroleum gas cylinders such as CNP25 125 356A, CNP25 140 356A, CNP25 150 356A, and CNP25 167 356A.

Hexagon Composites ASA - The company offers liquefied petroleum gas cylinders which are lighter, safer, rust-free, and translucent.

Mauria Udyog Ltd - The company offers liquefied petroleum gas cylinders of standards ISO 4706, ISO 22991, KS ISO 4706, OS 120, DOT 4BA, AS 2470, NP 1600870, and more.

McWane Inc. - The company operates as a group company and is involved in the production and manufacturing of iron products, plumbing products, fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, steel pressure vessels, monitoring equipment, and network switches.

The company operates as a group company and is involved in the production and manufacturing of iron products, plumbing products, fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, steel pressure vessels, monitoring equipment, and network switches.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Metal and Composite.

the market is classified into Metal and Composite. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Middle East , Africa , Europe , and South America.

To know about the contribution of each segment

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 610.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aburi Ltd., Apna Gas, Aygaz AS, Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., CHEMET SA, FABER INDUSTRIE Spa, Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Jiangsu Minsheng Special Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Luxfer Holdings Plc, Mauria Udyog Ltd., McWane Inc., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Vitkovice Milmet SA, and Worthington Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Composite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Composite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Composite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Composite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Composite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aygaz AS

Exhibit 89: Aygaz AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aygaz AS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Aygaz AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Aygaz AS - Segment focus

10.4 Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Hexagon Composites ASA

Exhibit 96: Hexagon Composites ASA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Hexagon Composites ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Hexagon Composites ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Hexagon Composites ASA - Segment focus

10.6 Mauria Udyog Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Mauria Udyog Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mauria Udyog Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Mauria Udyog Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Mauria Udyog Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Metal Mate Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Metal Mate Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Metal Mate Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Metal Mate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc

Exhibit 107: Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 The Supreme Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 114: The Supreme Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Supreme Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: The Supreme Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: The Supreme Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Time Technoplast Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Time Technoplast Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Worthington Industries Inc.

Exhibit 122: Worthington Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Worthington Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Worthington Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Worthington Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

