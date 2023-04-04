Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market to be Worth $154.49 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquefied petroleum gas market size is expected to reach USD 154.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from emerging countries is projected to drive the global market during the estimated period. Urbanization and industrialization have increased expressively across the world over the past few years. The flow of investments has changed from developed countries toward emerging countries owing to the low costs of labor and infrastructure.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The chemical application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific led to a surge in the global market with a net demand of more than 83.0 million tons in 2022.

The chemical application type accounted for more than USD 19 billion in 2022.

Mature economies of Europe and North America are anticipated to witness significant growth during the projected period.

Read full market research report for more latest insights, "Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Associated Gas), By Application (Chemical, Industrial, Autogas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Growth & Trends

Increasing prices of fuel and growing environmental concerns have upturned the countries' attention towards LPG to be used as an alternative fuel, which is the main factor propelling the market growth. Some of the key government mandates such as Federal Emission Standards, and the California Air Resources Board Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate are turning the automotive industry towards more advanced technologies so as to reduce carbon emission and achieve fuel economy, which will directly increase the demand for LPG across the market.

Demand for LPG is anticipated to observe significant growth over the projected period on account of its numerous benefits, such as low cost, low-carbon emissions, and operational benefits. LPG is emerging as a striking option for the commercial sector, combined with low-carbon technologies and renewables to assimilate a reliable year with round the clock power supply with less carbon emissions.

The residential/commercial application segment accounted for a substantial share in 2019 and is estimated to witness significant growth in the next seven years. High demand for LPG as a heating fuel and for cooking purpose in the commercial as well as residential segments has been the major factor increasing its penetration in the sector.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market in the Asia Pacific conquered the global consumption and accounted for over 28.0% share of the total volume in 2019. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of liquefied petroleum gas for domestic usage purposes, such as cooking fuel, coupled with initiatives taken by the government, mainly in India, China, and Indonesia, is projected to propel LPG demand across the region.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global liquefied petroleum gas market report based on source, application, and region:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market - Source Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Residential/Commercial

Chemical

Industrial

Autogas

Refinery

Others

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Central and South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market

Repsol

China Gas Holdings Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

FLAGA Gmbh

Kleenheat

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Phillips 66 Company

Chevron Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

PetroChina Company Limited

Petredec Pte Limited

Qatargas Operating Company Limited

Petrofac Limited

Vitol

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

BP Plc.

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Shale Gas Market - The global shale gas market size is expected to reach USD 131.1 billion by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for cleaner combustion energy sources in several end-use applications is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

- The global shale gas market size is expected to reach by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for cleaner combustion energy sources in several end-use applications is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Tight Gas Market - The global tight gas market demand is expected to reach 15,452.3 billion cubic feet (BCF) by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in government policies for clean fuel production, along with the deployment of advanced drilling technologies across several countries, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

- The global tight gas market demand is expected to reach 15,452.3 billion cubic feet (BCF) by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in government policies for clean fuel production, along with the deployment of advanced drilling technologies across several countries, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Gas Turbine Market - The global gas turbine market size is projected to reach USD 38.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive policies majorly determine the increasing demand for gas turbines in developing markets, such as Combined Heat and Power (CHP) support scheme executed by Germany .

Browse through Grand View Research's Conventional Energy Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.