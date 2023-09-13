Liquid hand soap market to grow by USD 1.98 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market share growth by the synthetic segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid hand soap market size is expected to grow by USD 1.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7.98% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the synthetic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers prefer synthetic liquid hand soap due to it effectively kills bacteria and other microbes. It includes synthetic chemical agents such as sodium lauryl sulfate. However, the side effects of synthetic liquid hand soaps can interfere with the absorption of liquid hand soap. Increasing hygiene concerns among the population have driven global demand for synthetic liquid hand soaps. Market players are rapidly investing in sourcing raw materials locally to reduce production costs and thus lower product prices. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the synthetic segment of the market during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Hand Soap Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by type (Synthetic and Organic), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is projected to account for 61% of the global market. Consumers have taken various precautions to protect themselves against illnesses like COVID-19, which, in turn, helps increase the use of liquid hand soap as it reduces the spread of germs. Thus, the use of liquid hand soap for preventive purposes will drive the growth of the regional market in the future. New innovative products are launched to meet the growing needs of consumers. Market players are also focusing on plant-based and eco-friendly products due to the increasing consumer demand. New product launches and increased use of preventive hand soaps will drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The liquid hand soap market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP

Liquid Hand Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

