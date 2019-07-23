Liquid I.V. Assembles Blockbuster Investment Team to Fuel Historic Growth and Global Giveback Mission

The A-list group, with participation from select previous investors, has invested a total of 5 million dollars, which will be strategically utilized for continued retail growth, including expansion at Costco, Whole Foods Market, CVS, GNC, Albertsons, Hudson News and Amazon, scientific studies for future products, and global amplification of their mission to help people live better lives worldwide. Within its first 5 years on the market, Liquid I.V. will have grown from 0 to $100 million in revenue.

"A driving force in my life is helping others. Liquid I.V. has forged one of the most innovative and inventive structures I've seen," said Scooter Braun. "The company has positioned itself to make a major economic and philanthropic impact. Brandin is a brilliant entrepreneur and his vision to build a big business while being of service to others comes to life through Liquid I.V., and is the main reason I introduced the investment opportunity to many of my friends and network. The platform we've created together is very exciting. We're set up to lead in one of the most important categories in the world: Wellness."

Patrick Schwarzenegger was introduced to the opportunity through Liquid I.V. investors Kygo and Myles Shear, and the brand immediately resonated with him. "I love getting involved in fast-growing, innovative startups—especially ones making a difference in the world," said Schwarzenegger. "The combination of a fantastic, convenient product with a global giveback mission is exciting, and I'm so happy my family and I are on board." Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger's mother, added, "Hydration is critical to a holistic, healthy lifestyle—and it's often overlooked. That's why I was excited to be involved with a company that takes it seriously and makes it easy to stay hydrated with healthier ingredients."

For every purchase of Liquid I.V., the brand donates a serving to someone in need around the world. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier® can provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water and adheres to the World Health Organization's guidelines for Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). This makes it not only a vital tool for the 75% of Americans that are chronically dehydrated, but also an in-demand essential in developing countries and disaster zones, where clean water is scarce.

Now, Liquid I.V. intends to broaden its philanthropic reach with an initiative called "Change The World" or "CTW." The brand's charitable vision has expanded to include the construction of "CTW Schools" in impoverished nations to educate underserved communities about health and hydration.

"I do 10 shows a week sometimes, so I'm constantly on-the-go and traveling around the world," said Steve Aoki. "Honestly, the difference this product makes on my level of health and hydration is enormous. I sent it to everyone I know. When I found out about their philanthropic giveback mission, I knew I wanted to invest."

The company is on track to have donated more than 2 million sticks around the world by the end of 2019.

"It has been an incredible journey to get here, and now to have some of the world's most influential and important figures behind us—it's special," said Liquid I.V. CEO, Brandin Cohen. "Nothing inspires us more than creating the healthiest, most effective products to help people live better lives, and now we're able to leverage a universal platform together with our new partners to do it on the largest scale."

About Liquid I.V.: Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their line of drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT™) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 20,000 doors across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods Market, Amazon, GNC, CVS, Vons, Albertsons, Safeway, Hudson News, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.

