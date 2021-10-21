Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to grow by USD 789.56 mn from 2021 to 2025|CHT Group and Dow Inc. among key contributors to growth|Technavio

Oct 21, 2021, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid silicone rubber market is expected to grow by USD 789.56 mn at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The liquid silicone rubber market is segmented by market landscape (industrial, medical, and food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The liquid silicone rubber market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing demand for lightweight materials as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The liquid silicone rubber market covers the following areas:
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Sizing
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Forecast
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- CHT Group
- Dow Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- KCC Co. Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- REISS MANUFACTURING INC.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC
- Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
|
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 789.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.90
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CHT Group, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING INC., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
