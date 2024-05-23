Liquid Web Launches Imunify360 PLUS for Enhanced Malware Detection and Comprehensive Website Protection

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, a leading provider of premium hosting for small to midsize businesses, today announced the launch of Imunify360 PLUS, a cutting-edge malware detection and remediation solution designed to provide unparalleled security for managed hosting customers. This advanced offering delivers a proactive defense against emerging threats, reducing potential data breaches, improving website performance, and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Base Offering:

All of Liquid Web's hosting plans come standard with industry-leading security features to ensure customers' data and assets are secure and operational. These features are built into all packages, ensuring every customer benefits from these security measures without additional costs.

Imunify360 PLUS offers full-spectrum website and server security with detection, protection, and remediation. Post this

Introducing Imunify360 PLUS:

Imunify360 PLUS builds upon Liquid Web's base security offering by adding several advanced features for customers who require enhanced protection. Imunify360 PLUS offers full-spectrum website and server security with detection, protection, and comprehensive remediation. It ensures online assets are well protected through a multilayered security approach, shielding users from malware, viruses, DOS attacks, and other malicious activities.

As part of the bundled offering, Imunify360 PLUS includes:

Real-time website protection and web server security

Monthly vulnerability reports

Server hardening

Access to the security team for complex malware remediation

"We're thrilled to partner with high-quality solutions like Imunify360 to provide our customers with even more robust security and threat monitoring. Our mission is to provide best-in-class hosting for SMBs and enterprises alike, and part of that is taking security concerns off the table," says Stephanie Kristek, Liquid Web Product Manager. "We're pleased to offer new capabilities that will prevent loss of revenue and defend our customers against cyberattacks, including malware."

Beyond malware detection and remediation, Imunify360 PLUS also offers:

Web Application Firewall : Protects web servers from common attacks, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and denial-of-service attacks.

: Protects web servers from common attacks, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and denial-of-service attacks. Network Firewall : Protects the web server from unauthorized access and attacks.

: Protects the web server from unauthorized access and attacks. Patch Management: Automatically installs operating system security patches.

Automatically installs operating system security patches. Centralized Threat Monitoring: Provides a dashboard dedicated to web server threats.

"We're focused on providing businesses with an effective way to protect themselves against the exorbitant financial and reputational costs of a security breach — all at an affordable price point and with expert help every step of the way," adds Kristek.

Beyond added security, Imunify360 PLUS helps businesses comply with industry regulations and improve website performance by blocking malicious traffic and reducing the load on the web server.

Learn more about Imunify360 PLUS to get started or visit LiquidWeb.com .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital , Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about Liquid Web .

About CloudOne Digital

CloudOne Digital is an innovative portfolio of cloud-based solutions focused on the needs of online businesses. Offering best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities spanning the needs of small entrepreneurs, small and midsize businesses, developers, and midmarket enterprise workloads — all with the support online businesses need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit cloudonedigital.com .

Media Contact

Andy Bissonette

Sr. Director of Marketing, Liquid Web

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web