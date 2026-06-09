Liquisite and eMazzanti Technologies Deliver Enterprise-Grade Digital Marketing, With the Brand Growth Backbone Your Business Demands

A flexible, ROI-driven platform combining award-winning web design, deep digital marketing expertise, and decades of cybersecurity leadership

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive environment, your organization's digital marketing and other social media management are your brand's representative. They need to deliver stellar ROAS (Return on Advertising Spent) converting clicks to customers, working on brand confidence, complying with ADA and other regulatory standards, while representing your services and products with authority and clarity.

eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

According to global surveys from organizations like The Economist and the American Marketing Association, marketers understand that the line between "traditional" and "digital" marketing no longer exists, but 74% believe that marketing organizations lack the digital skills needed to meet ongoing customer demands.

Liquisite delivers comprehensive digital marketing, branding, email campaigns, social media management and more. As part of the renowned, award-winning, Northern New Jersey-based IT Services firm eMazzanti Technologies, Liquisite fuses the creative depth of seasoned web designers and digital marketers with decades of technical expertise. Liquisite's web development team builds and enhances your digital presence— improving and extending what you already have while keeping your investment firmly within budget.

eMazzanti Technologies' tech-forward background, spanning cloud infrastructure, network architecture, and enterprise cybersecurity, means Liquisite digital campaigns look great while delivering fast, secure, effective, and structurally sound results: higher search rankings, lower bounce rates, more qualified leads, and stronger conversion performance.

Cybersecurity at the Core of Every Campaign

"Businesses should not have to choose between a great digital presence and a secure one," noted eMazzanti Technologies Cofounder and President of Liquisite Carl Mazzanti. "Liquisite was built to deliver both—combining the creative and strategic depth of world-class digital marketing with the technical rigor that eMazzanti has brought to enterprise clients for over two decades. That combination generates real, attributable ROI."

Done With You, Done For You Models

Liquisite experts can work alongside your existing internal team, complementing their skills and extending their reach

You can engage a "Done For You" model, where Liquisite serves as your fully outsourced digital marketing department, with end-to-end strategy and execution

You can opt for a "Done With You" model, where Liquisite provides strategy and oversight while your team manages execution

Liquisite builds on more than two decades of proven performance by Liquisite Designs, an eMazzanti company, with a distinguished record of recognition that includes recognition from Clutch, Webby, Communicator, W3, and Forbes.

"There is no question that automation is taking hold of marketing departments globally," observed eMazzanti President Jennifer Mazzanti. "The time is now to connect with Liquisite experts who can help you implement and use the right digital tools to identify and connect with your audience."

Availability

Affordable Liquisite services are available immediately at liquisite.com, with scalable service plans. Businesses interested in accelerating their lead generation are invited to book a complimentary 30-minute strategy consultation with our specialists at https://liquisite.com/pages/book-a-call

About Liquisite.

Liquisite is a comprehensive digital marketing and technology agency delivering end-to-end services including SEO, paid media, automation, CRM integration, and analytics. A division of eMazzanti Technologies, Liquisite has been driving meaningful digital growth for brands since 2001.

About eMazzanti Technologies.

eMazzanti Technologies (https://www.emazzanti.net/) is a nationally recognized technology and digital services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded by Carl Mazzanti, the firm delivers IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud services, and digital marketing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies