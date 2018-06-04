Lisa Osofsky, Exiger EMEA Leader and Head of Investigations, appointed Director Designate of the UK Serious Fraud Office

The appointment of Ms. Osofsky to the highest office within the UK criminal justice system dealing with serious or complex fraud, bribery and corruption and economic crime is a testament to her deep experience in the investigation, prosecution and management of large and complex cases in the U.K., US and other international jurisdictions.

As EMEA Regional Leader and Head of Investigations, Ms. Osofsky was Exiger's first hire in London nearly five years ago and has worked alongside founders, Executive Chairman Mike Cherkasky and President and CEO Michael Beber, to help grow to more than 450 strong in seven offices, serving clients in over 40 countries around the world.

"I am so pleased for Lisa on her appointment to the SFO and know that she will prove to be a great asset to the UK criminal justice system, as she has been to me, Michael and Exiger over the past five years," said Mr. Cherkasky.

"It has been an honour to build the EMEA arm of Exiger, and help companies, financial firms and governments address the complex and critical threats posed by financial crime and broader corruption. I truly believe that Exiger's approach in combining purpose-built AI-powered technologies with a diverse group of subject matter experts from industry yields the most effective results. I am honoured to accept the role as Director Designate at the SFO. It is a privilege to serve in high office in the UK criminal justice system," said Ms. Osofsky.

Exiger President and CEO Michael Beber said, "When Exiger was formed, we had a clear mission - to be the global leader in providing technology-enabled, sustainable compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporations. Lisa's contributions have been critical to achieving our mission. While all of Exiger will miss her – she leaves an exceptional team that will continue the legacy of innovation and excellence she helped to establish over her five years."

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence; Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM. Exiger operates through offices in London, New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

