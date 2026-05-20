Osorio brings decades of experience to the growing department

NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Osorio to the team as Legal Administrator. Osorio joins the expanding legal department as Republic continues to strengthen its operational infrastructure and support its growing national portfolio. She will report to Christy Morgan, Vice President, Legal Manager.

Lisa Osorio Joins Republic Business Credit as Legal Administrator

In her new role, Osorio will support the legal and compliance functions related to onboarding new clients, reviewing and preparing documentation, and ensuring regulatory alignment across Republic's suite of asset‑based lending and factoring products. She will collaborate closely with the underwriting, portfolio, and client service teams to streamline processes and ensure documentation accuracy.

"I am excited to join Republic at a time of meaningful growth," said Osorio. "Republic's dedication to clients and high standards of execution inspire me, and I look forward to helping advance the legal department's capabilities and operational impact."

Osorio brings more than two decades of experience in commercial finance, legal compliance, and credit documentation. Her background includes deep expertise in due diligence, regulatory review, and end‑to‑end loan execution. She has directed all stages of commercial loan closings, from initial credit review through final documentation and post-close validation, and has conducted comprehensive due diligence on prospective borrowers, including UCC, lien, litigation, and credit reviews.

"Lisa's extensive background in commercial lending compliance and her ability to manage complex documentation workflows make her an invaluable asset to our team," said Morgan. "Her experience aligns with our goals to reduce onboarding time, ensure accuracy, and support our clients with the highest level of professionalism."

Osorio's appointment marks a pivotal expansion of Republic's legal department, further scaling an area that has tripled its capacity since its inception under Morgan's leadership in 2022.

"As we continue to scale our operations and expand our national footprint, adding seasoned professionals like Lisa ensures we maintain the strong governance, documentation quality, risk management, and client support that define Republic," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Meyers.

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About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC