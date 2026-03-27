Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and Rogaine® Release New Dermatology Research and Clinical Skincare Innovations on Healthy Aging, Moisturization, Sun Protection and Acne

New data and onsite activations reveal scientific advances in UV absorption technologies, lasting hydration, barrier supporting ingredients, and preferred acne solutions at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting (AAD 2026)

SUMMIT, N.J., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and Rogaine®*, part of the Kenvue portfolio, will debut new science, innovative products and 20 research abstracts supporting continued advances in skin health and beauty, while addressing top consumer concerns at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, March 27–31.

AAD SPF Neutrogena Collagen Bank Aveeno Calm and Restore

Science-Backed Skin and Hair Solutions to Address Key Consumer Concerns

Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and Rogaine® are committed to developing safe, effective, science backed solutions that meaningfully improve skin and hair health. At AAD 2026, presentations and onsite experiences will highlight advances addressing concerns from fine lines to daily sun protection. In collaboration with industry experts, the brands will share clinical research that evaluates current formulas and introduces new solutions designed to hydrate skin, support healthy aging, maintain hair health and strengthen protection against UV exposure.

"We are contributing to an industry-wide reimagining of the beauty aisle by creating accessible, effective formulas that are backed by science and co-designed by dermatologists and trichologists," said Dr. Michelle Bateson, Vice President and Head of North America Research and Development at Kenvue. "Healthcare providers are the most trusted source for personal care advicei, and our research demonstrates how blending clinical data with cultural relevance to address everyday skin health and beauty challenges is the key to forging trust and connection with healthcare providers and consumers."

In addition to sharing new data, the brands will host theater talks and panels with key opinion leaders on compelling topics in dermatologic health and host a dedicated Resident's Corner. Key areas of focus the company will spotlight include:

Healthy Aging Skincare Innovations and Vitamin C Research for UV–Induced Damage

Nearly eight in 10 people say they use skincare for prevention and to support healthy aging, showing that consumers increasingly want products that help them feel confident and in control of their skin as it evolvesii. New Neutrogena® innovations are designed to support this desire by helping maintain healthy skin at every age.

Tested in cellular and tissue models, Neutrogena® Collagen Bank Vitamin C Serum, a dual-action 15% vitamin C serum preserved skin barrier strength.iii

Skin Hydration Research for Sensitive Skin: Hydro Boost, Oat Formulas and Barrier Support

Focusing on deep hydration for clinically sensitive skin, Neutrogena® and Aveeno® are a healthcare provider's perfect hydration partners for patient treatment plans.

A panel titled Moisture in Motion: How Hydro Boost Enhances Treatment Journeys From Acne to Procedures will dive into the pre- and post-procedural clincal results of the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost line, showing how it helps reduce the appearance of redness, optimizing smoothness and radiance in people before and after fraxel laser, microneedling and chemical peel treatments. iv

will dive into the pre- and post-procedural clincal results of the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost line, showing how it helps reduce the appearance of redness, optimizing smoothness and radiance in people before and after fraxel laser, microneedling and chemical peel treatments. Formulated with Triple Oat and Glycerin, Aveeno® Skin Relief Healing Ointment increases skin hydration levels and improved surface roughness. Compared to a leading petrolatum ointment, Aveeno Skin Relief Healing Ointment provided superiority in moisturization. v

When used on human skin tissue being stressed by UV radiation, the ingredients in Aveeno® Calm & Restore, oat flour and oat beta glucan, synergistically upregulate production of hyaluronic acid in human fibroblasts and protect against UV induced degradation of hyaluronic acid in skin explants to hydrate the skin.vi

Acne Management: Clinical Acne Solutions with Skin–Barrier–Safe Ingredients

Since acne solutions remain a top concern for healthcare providers and consumers, with acne being the #1 skin concern for adults under 40vii, Neutrogena® developed an acne line with the skin barrier in mind.

A new study found that the Neutrogena® Clear Pore Cleanser/Mask offers an effective level of benzoyl peroxide (3.5%) for daily management of acne, improving skin's appearance and leaving it feeling soft and smooth.viii

Sun Protection Advances: BEMT Sunscreen Research, UV Filter Innovation and Daily Protection Gaps

Providers know the best sunscreen is the one their patients will use every day, and Neutrogena® proudly leads in the formulation and efficacy of sun protection. Yet, according to the New View of Care Report by Kenvue, although most consumers recognize the preventative benefits of sun care, only 17% rank it among their top 3 essential personal care steps.

Promising data will be shared about products containing bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine (BEMT), a broad-spectrum UV filter used in sunscreens abroad that is now being considered for approval in the United States. While BEMT's SPF rating varied by formulation, researchers concluded that carefully designing sunscreens can maximize BEMT's full UV-protective capacity. ix

Gaps in protection against sun damage were revealed in several studies — including two using Neutrogena® Helioplex 360™ that investigated the damage caused by boundary region light (wavelengths 380-430 nm) which are not covered by most current sunscreens. x,xi In a survey of sun protection behaviors, 5,000 respondents disclosed underuse of UV protection, with habits varying across generations and income groups. xii

In a survey of sun protection behaviors, 5,000 respondents disclosed underuse of UV protection, with habits varying across generations and income groups. A panel titled Everything Under the Sun: Understanding the Future of Sun Protection will highlight the Neutrogena® brand's efforts to unite stakeholders and educate on the need to continue innovating in sun care. The panel will focus on the benefits of BEMT and create an opportunity for dermatologists to encourage patients to use sunscreen consistently and effectively.

Supporting Dermatologists: Clinical Education, Resident Training and Dermatology Resources

For the first time, a Resident's Corner will deliver accessible, over-the counter formulation-science education to support the next generation of dermatologists. In collaboration with Boards University®, Neutrogena® is expanding high value clinical learnings and strengthening the community among dermatology trainees. Residents can win exclusive giveaways to support their growth in dermatology practice and apply for scholarship opportunities to attend George Washington University's second annual Lab to Label conference.

For more information on how Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and Rogaine® are showing up at AAD 2026, or how the company aims to transform the skin health and beauty industry through consumer insights, research and innovation, please reach out to the below media contact.

Media Contact

Meghan Harding

[email protected]

*Neutrogena®, Aveeno® and Rogaine® are brands of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

i Kenvue New View of Care Report, August 2025

ii Kenvue New View of Care Report, August 2025

iii Murtaugh-Frey A, Parsa R, Rank L, et al. Dual-Action Antioxidant Serum for Ultraviolet-Induced Skin Protection Compared with Placebo. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

iv Lain E, Zaleski E, Shyr T, Adenaike A, Rossi L, Miller D. Supporting Aesthetic Outcomes: The role of NEUTROGENA® Hydro Boost in Periprocedural Skincare for Non-Energy and Nonablative Dermatologic Treatments. Presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting; November 13-16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois. https://tinyurl.com/yjpnbd6d.

v Marucci M, Edison Brenda, Besingi R, et al. An Oat-containing Glycerin Skin Protectant Ointment Shows Sustained Skin Resiliency and Offers Benefits Over a Petrolatum Ointment. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

vi Besingi R, Thakore A, Patel R, et al. Comprehensive Oat Benefits for Skin Health: Synergistic Effects of Oat Flour and Oat Beta Glucan on Hyaluronic Acid Production and Barrier Function Through Upregulation of Filaggrin and Loricrin. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

vii Kenvue Face Care Foundational Learning, July 2024

viii Rumley M, Hussein R, Miller D. Dual Benefits of a 3.5% Benzoyl Peroxide Formulation: Efficacy in Acne Management with Enhanced Skin Tolerance. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

ix Luts T, DeVoe C, Williams J. Formulating high efficacy sunscreens with bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine (BEMT): a new sunscreen filter expected to be approved in the United States. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, set for March 27-31, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

x Moses S, Shyr T, Meyer K, et al. Pigmentation and Oxidative Biomarker Modulation Across All Skin Types (FST I-VI) Following Exposure to Boundary Region Wavelengths (Longest Ultraviolet A). Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

xi Moses S, Meyer K, Daly S, et al. Clinical Demonstration of Pigmentation in Fitzpatrick Skin Type 5 Following Irradiation with Deep Ultraviolet A and High Energy Blue Light. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

xii Sylianteg G, Rhoden J, Hubert K, Lisante TA, Shah AP, Friedman A. Understanding Demographic Differences in Sun Safety: A National Survey Analysis of Behaviors and Knowledge. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; Denver, Colorado.

SOURCE Kenvue Inc.