Listrak Announces Enhanced AI-Powered App for Shopify Merchants

Expanded Offering Provides Marketers with Supercharged Cross-Channel Personalization and Automation

LITITZ, Pa., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation for retailers and a member of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, today announced a major expansion of its longstanding app for Shopify, serving high-growth enterprises.

This expansion of Listrak's app for Shopify, whose mutual clients include Sol de Janeiro, Marc Fisher Footwear, 7 For All Mankind, Bluemercury, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Coola, empowers marketers with the tools to enrich and augment their first-party customer data, delivering new enhanced levels of personalization, segmentation, and automation across email, mobile, and push marketing channels. As part of the enhanced offering, Listrak joins a small group of trusted apps that are seamlessly integrated with Shopify Server Pixel data.

"Today's announcement is great news for brands on Shopify," said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak. "As e-commerce personalization becomes increasingly sophisticated, marketers have no room for error. Our enhanced integration with Shopify ensures marketers have access to more data, analytics and tools supporting predictability to drive meaningful outcomes."

"Listrak and Shopify together create the ultimate marketing powerhouse, preparing merchants for what's next in e-commerce," said Leah Beitler, VP, Partnerships, Listrak. "We are leveraging the power of AI to ensure seamless cross-channel marketing that creates meaningful customer experiences, conversions and increases lifetime value."

Listrak's Enhanced AI Integration for Shopify Includes:

AI Identity Resolution: Listrak's AI identity resolution integrates seamlessly with the Shopify server pixel to unify and enrich customer profiles, enabling more precise and highly personalized marketing campaigns.

Listrak's AI identity resolution integrates seamlessly with the Shopify server pixel to unify and enrich customer profiles, enabling more precise and highly personalized marketing campaigns. AI-Powered Predictive Segmentation: Leverage AI predictive models, including Likelihood to Purchase and Lifecycle Stage, to deliver more precise and relevant messages. Maximize impact across top-performing channels while minimizing wasted spend.

Leverage AI predictive models, including Likelihood to Purchase and Lifecycle Stage, to deliver more precise and relevant messages. Maximize impact across top-performing channels while minimizing wasted spend. AI-Driven Product Recommendations: Present the most relevant and targeted products with Listrak's advanced AI Product Recommendations, powered by identity resolution and unified customer data, while maintaining full creative and strategic control.

Present the most relevant and targeted products with Listrak's advanced AI Product Recommendations, powered by identity resolution and unified customer data, while maintaining full creative and strategic control. Seamless Data Sync: Keep your data current and accurate with real-time synchronization, seamlessly updating customer, order, and product catalog information from Shopify.

Keep your data current and accurate with real-time synchronization, seamlessly updating customer, order, and product catalog information from Shopify. Automated Coupon Generation: Provide timely incentives that resonate with customers through automatic coupon generation for cross-channel triggered campaigns.

The integration also allows marketers to unlock the power of Shopify Tags; supercharge cross-channel subscriber growth; engage with real-time behavior campaigns; maintain compliance with integrated subscription management; and maximize personalization with enhanced custom profile fields sync.

The announcement comes at a time of great momentum for Listrak, which delivers powerful results for some of the world's biggest retailers. A Forrester study commissioned by Listrak found that, on average, Listrak delivers results including a 45% increase in email revenue, 40% increase in SMS revenue, 35% savings on marketing solution spend and 20% campaign team time savings.

About Listrak

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

