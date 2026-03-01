LITEON Accelerates AI-RAN Commercialization By Integrating Its Open Radio Units with NVIDIA AI Aerial and Partner Solutions

Showcasing Scalable, AI-Native RAN Architectures at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, LITEON Technology will showcase its latest advancement in AI-RAN, highlighting how GPU-accelerated architectures are enabling the industry's transition from innovation to commercialization. By leveraging the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform , LITEON enables scalable AI‑native RAN solutions with validated compatibility, reduced integration complexity, and faster deployment. This solid foundation allows LITEON to work effectively with ecosystem partners to accelerate the transformation of traditional telecommunications networks into intelligent, adaptive and sensing-capable infrastructure.

A critical enabler of LITEON's AI-RAN commercialization strategy is its Radio Unit architecture, which delivers deterministic, carrier grade stability AI-RAN networks. As the foundational layer of the AI-RAN system, the RU ensures consistent RF performance, high precision timing and synchronization, and predictable fronthaul behavior, enabling efficient and reliable operation of radio signal processing at the physical layer static configurations and AI workloads across multi carrier and multi cell environments. The RU platform also supports deterministic O-RAN 7.2x fronthaul with standardized and reliable U-Plane and C-Plane operations, significantly reducing integration complexity and deployment barriers, and allowing operators and ecosystem partners to scale AI-RAN deployments with greater confidence and faster time to deployment.

"Ecosystem collaboration is essential to scaling AI-RAN from trials to commercial networks," said Richard Chiang, General Manager of LITEON's SLA SBU. "Through close cooperation with our AI-RAN partners, LITEON is bridging 5G infrastructure and AI computing by building a flexible and open architecture that enables operators to deploy AI capabilities directly within 5G networks."

As part of its AI-RAN strategy, LITEON is partnering with industry leaders SynaXG and Supermicro to integrate RAN and AI workloads under a unified architecture. By combining high-performance computing, accelerated networking, and SynaXG AI-RAN software, LITEON enables low-latency AI inference at the network edge, unlocking new opportunities for intelligent network applications. At MWC 2026, LITEON and SynaXG will unveil a demonstration showcasing how NVIDIA powered AI-RAN supports real-time analytics, intelligent optimization, and emerging AI-driven use cases.

Looking ahead, LITEON will continue to deepen its collaboration within the AI-RAN Alliance to accelerate the global commercialization of these technologies, ensuring that the telecommunications industry is equipped for the data-intensive demands of tomorrow.