Literacy in America Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Unites Authors, Educators, Nonprofits, and Cultural Leaders to Strengthen Literacy and Expand Access to Reading Across the United States

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Literacy in America, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online. The initiative brings together an influential coalition of educators, authors, nonprofits, cultural leaders, and advocacy organizations dedicated to improving literacy rates, and expanding access to reading and educational resources across the United States.

View PDF Literacy in America

At a time when literacy challenges continue to affect millions of students and adults nationwide, the campaign highlights the programs, leaders, and institutions working to close literacy gaps and empower communities through education. Through expert insights, inspiring personal stories, and research-backed strategies, Literacy in America explores how early childhood education, family engagement, digital learning tools, and community programs are helping individuals build the foundational skills needed to thrive.

The campaign features editorial contributions from leading voices in education, literacy advocacy, and youth development who are committed to ensuring reading and learning opportunities are accessible to all.

Featured Editorial Voices:

Loryn Brantz

Spencer Russell

Charnaie Gordon

Kaley Sara

Serena Williams

Max Greenfield

Editorial & Advocacy Partners Include:

American Library Association (ALA)

Reach Out and Read

Reading is Fundamental (RIF)

The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)

California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE)

Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI)

National Education Association (NEA)

National Head Start Association (NHSA)

National PTA

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

Epic Kids Inc.

Playaway

Voyager Sopris Learning

GoNoodle Inc.

Vanderbilt University

University of Washington

University of South Florida

Florida Center for Reading Research at FSU

University of Cincinnati

William & Mary

Special Editorial Spotlight

Education leader and literacy solutions provider Voyager Sopris Learning is featured in the spotlight of Literacy in America, highlighting its commitment to advancing evidence-based instruction and supporting educators nationwide.

In an exclusive feature, Voyager Sopris Learning shares insights on the importance of structured literacy, intervention strategies, and the role of research-backed programs in helping students achieve reading success. With a focus on empowering teachers and improving outcomes for all learners — particularly those who struggle with reading — the organization continues to be at the forefront of addressing literacy challenges in classrooms across the country.

The feature emphasizes the importance of equipping educators with the right tools, professional development, and data-driven solutions to meet students where they are. Through its innovative programs and long-standing commitment to literacy advancement, Voyager Sopris Learning plays a critical role in helping schools and districts build stronger, more effective reading instruction frameworks.

Through thought leadership, inspiring storytelling, and collaboration with organizations committed to educational advancement, Literacy in America spotlights the critical role literacy plays in strengthening communities and expanding opportunities for future generations.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/literacy-in-america

Media Contact

Josh Rouse

Operations and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet