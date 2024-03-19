Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market size to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is estimated to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.23% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. During the forecast period, the APAC region is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market growth, estimated at 50%. Technavio analysts have provided detailed insights into the regional trends and drivers shaping the market. Despite dominating in volume, the penetration of Li-ion batteries in APAC lags behind other regions, particularly in vehicle production and sales. However, the demand for Li-ion batteries is expected to surge, driven by sectors like e-bikes and forklifts currently utilizing lead-acid or Ni-MH batteries. Although the higher cost of Li-ion batteries has hindered penetration, declining prices due to oversupply of lithium, primarily from Australia, are poised to boost market growth in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automobile, industrial, and locomotive), vehicle type (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and other vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This Li-ion BMS segment includes e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, electric cars, electric buses, and electric trucks. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing operational revival and investment recovery.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Analyst Review

Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized the automotive industry, providing efficient and rechargeable energy storage solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). The energy stored in a battery is crucial for powering the various electronic systems within a vehicle, from software to hardware components. However, managing this energy efficiently requires sophisticated battery management systems (BMS).

BMS plays a pivotal role in ensuring the longevity and performance of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It performs tasks such as monitoring the charging and discharging process, preventing overcharging, and maintaining optimal temperature and voltage levels. Additionally, BMS oversees state-of-charge and state-of-health evaluations, along with cell balancing to maximize battery life and performance.

In the automotive sector, BMS finds application in EVs and HEVs, where it ensures the safe and efficient operation of lithium-ion battery packs. This technology is essential for mitigating challenges such as fluctuations in performance due to external factors like extreme temperatures and vibration, common in real-time environments.

The lithium-ion BMS market caters to various industries beyond automotive, including telecommunications, industrial machinery, and renewable energy systems. In telecommunications, BMS supports critical infrastructure such as data centers and cell towers, providing backup power and ensuring consistent energy supply, especially in regions with unreliable grid connections.

Moreover, as renewable energy sources like photovoltaic and wind energy gain prominence, battery energy storage systems equipped with advanced BMS become indispensable for storing surplus energy and providing frequency and voltage control services to grid operators. This addresses concerns related to fossil fuels, carbon emissions, and the need for sustainable energy storage solutions.

Despite its benefits, the automotive BMS market faces challenges such as the complexity of battery technologies, high maintenance costs, and the lack of regulations governing BMS applications. However, with increasing government initiatives to promote e-charging infrastructure and EV adoption, the market is poised for significant growth.

Key drivers for the automotive BMS market include the demand for electric vehicles, improvements in battery technology, and the need for reliable and efficient energy storage solutions. As the industry evolves to meet these demands, BMS technology will continue to play a vital role in enhancing the performance, reliability, and longevity of lithium-ion batteries in vehicles.

Market Overview

In electric vehicles, Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) stand as crucial guardians of efficiency and longevity. These electronic systems oversee the rechargeable battery, optimizing energy storage and safeguarding against overcharging. Through a combination of software and hardware, BMS regulate the charging and discharging process, ensuring optimal performance while preserving the battery's state-of-charge and state-of-health. Tasks performed by BMS include monitoring energy levels, temperature, and voltage, crucial for maintaining battery integrity. With sustainability driving innovation, the market for BMS in vehicles continues to expand, catering to the ever-growing demand for reliable and efficient energy solutions.

