Little Bites® Snacks Introduces First-Ever Lower Sugar Varieties

HORSHAM, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoarding muffins is perfectly normal—and now they're lower sugar too! Little Bites® Snacks has announced the launch of two new additions to its lineup of delicious baked snacks: Little Bites® Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Little Bites® Lower Sugar Chocolate Muffins. The muffins feature less sugar* and real ingredients like apple and chocolate and a touch of hidden vegetables, making them a delicious snack choice that doesn't compromise taste!

These new muffins satisfy sweet cravings, with less sugar* compared to other options on the market, and are perfectly pre-portioned and portable for on-the-go families and adults alike. An easy and mess-free snack, these muffins can be enjoyed as a mid-morning snack or afternoon treat and are guaranteed to bring fun to the little moments that matter.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new Lower Sugar Mini Muffins to our product line, which have been designed to provide families with the delicious taste they know and love, but with less sugar, real ingredients like apple and chocolate, and a touch of hidden veggies," said Lia Arakelian, Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "We recognize the need for more better-for-you snacking options for children and adults, and we're proud to be introducing these new lower sugar offerings. We can't wait to see how our fans enjoy these new muffins!"

The new muffin line is distinct for its lower sugar content and hidden veggies. Little Bites® Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Mini Muffins contain 9g of sugar, which is 40% less than the leading blueberry mini muffins, and are made with real ingredients like apples and a surprising twist of hidden zucchini and have no artificial colors. Little Bites® Lower Sugar Chocolate Mini Muffins contain 8g of sugar and are made with real ingredients like chocolate coupled with hidden sweet potato—that's 60% less sugar when compared to the leading brownie mini muffins.

These lower sugar muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 160 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Lower Sugar Muffins are the convenient snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Lower Sugar Muffins are available now at most grocery retailers in the East and Central parts of the U.S. To find a store near you, click here. For more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

*when compared to leading Mini Muffins

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

