Little Caesars® and DoorDash Announce Marketplace Partnership

"Little Caesars is committed to providing quality, convenience and value to our customers, which is why earlier this year, we partnered with DoorDash to make fast and affordable Little Caesars delivery possible through the Little Caesars app and website," said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of innovation at Little Caesars. "Today, we're excited to expand our product availability to the DoorDash app so pizza lovers can have even more options for having America's Best Value delivered right to their door."

The news comes nearly 10 months after the two companies teamed up to offer delivery through the Little Caesars app and website for the first time in Little Caesars' 60-year history. Little Caesars delivery has been powered by DoorDash Drive since day one, pairing DoorDash's quick, reliable on-demand delivery with Little Caesars quality, convenience and value.

Little Caesars offers contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website, and now also through the DoorDash app. Little Caesars is home of the Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country.

Customers getting pizza delivered will experience a contactless drop-off of their order. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking.

"During this unprecedented time, DoorDash's goal has been to empower its partners to build and grow their off-premise channels, whether through their own app, in-store with pickup, or through our marketplace," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. "The HOT-N-READY® model was built on ease, value, and efficiency, and we're proud to expand our exclusive partnership with Little Caesars to continue to build a lasting off-premise strategy that matches the legacy they've worked decades to achieve."

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

