Little Caesars® and M&M'S Team Up to Create the Perfect Post-Pizza Dessert

"If there's one thing we are completely obsessed with, it's making the perfect dough," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "And we've done it again, this time with delicious cookie dough uniting a decadent chocolate brownie and one of America's most fun chocolate candies, M&M'S® MINIS."

Customers can order their Cookie Dough Brownie with M&M'S® MINIS for delivery* using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their dessert at any participating Little Caesars location. They can also walk into any participating Little Caesars location and pick up a pack of brownies without preordering.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for orders less than $10.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit littlecaesars.com

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

