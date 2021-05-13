Little Caesars® and Pepsi® are Giving National Hockey League Fans the Chance to Score Big with "Ultimate Hockey Hangout" Sweepstakes

Beginning today through June 8, 2021 – fans can upload a photo or video to Twitter showing why they are hockey's ultimate fan, use the hashtags #UltimateHockeyHangout #Sweepstakes, and tag @LittleCaesars and @Pepsi. No Twitter, no problem! Fans can order Little Caesars for delivery during the 2021 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and enter code "HOCKEYHANGOUT" at checkout to enter. In addition to the grand prize, one thousand lucky winners will be selected at random to receive a total of $50 in gift cards to enjoy Little Caesars pizza and Pepsi, and stock up on fan gear from NHLShop.com.

"If I've learned anything from retirement, it's how to watch a hockey game in style," said Mike Modano, Stanley Cup Champion and NHL Legend. "Having played for the Little Caesars AAA hockey team, I'm stoked to be part of this celebration with Little Caesars and Pepsi. I can't wait to surprise one lucky fan with the hockey hangout of their dreams."

The Ultimate Hockey Hangout grand prize winner will receive a custom-built hockey hangout designed by Modano – equipped with an impressive home theater system, hockey stall, Little Caesars® pizza warmer, Pepsi® fridge, autographed team memorabilia (of NHL® team of winner's choice), a $2,000 NHLShop.com gift card, and furniture like arena-style lighting or an air hockey table.

"We know that many devoted NHL fans have been watching their favorite teams from home this season, and that will continue as we head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Little Caesars. "We wanted to give fans a special reason to display their hockey fandom from home during the Playoffs, and there's no better way to do that than by ordering Little Caesars for delivery and entering the Ultimate Hockey Hangout."

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2021 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

