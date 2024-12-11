LITTLE CAESARS® BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE STUFFED CRAZY CRUST PIZZA!

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is giving pizza lovers everywhere a reason to celebrate this holiday season with the return of its iconic Stuffed Crazy Crust! Starting December 16, customers can enjoy this cheesy, flavorful crust sensation for a national price of just $9.49,* the lowest price for stuffed crust pizza offered by any national pizza chain.**

The Stuffed Crazy Crust combines all the goodness of Little Caesars' signature dough with an indulgent twist. The crust is generously stuffed with gooey cheese, then brushed with a delicious garlic butter-flavored spread and finished with a sprinkling of savory parmesan cheese. Every bite delivers an irresistible combination of soft, cheesy goodness and bold, buttery flavor.

"We're always looking for ways to bring incredible value and flavor to our customers, and Stuffed Crazy Crust is the perfect example," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars. "Not only is it packed with bold taste, but at $9.49, it's the most affordable stuffed crust option compared to any other national pizza chain **—making it easier than ever to treat your taste buds without breaking the bank."

Pizza lovers can order Stuffed Crazy Crust starting December 16 for a limited time at participating Little Caesars locations across the country. It's available for pickup with no need to order ahead from 4–8 pm daily, and guests can also order online for delivery, pickup, and the convenience of the brand's Pizza Portal® Pickup, where customers can grab their orders without waiting in line.

Don't miss out on this offer! Visit www.littlecaesars.com or download the Little Caesars app to place your order.

About Little Caesars

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com.

* Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $12.

* Price comparison of Little Caesars® large cheese regular stuffed crust or stuffed crazy crust pizza against regular menu prices of comparable large cheese stuffed crust pizza from top 2 national pizza chains (excludes pretzel and pepperoni stuffed crust). Not all national pizza chains sell stuffed crust pizza.

